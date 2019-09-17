Karamay Digital Network Control Center / HDD

+ 19

Architects HDD

Location Karamay, Xinjiang, China

Category Institutional Buildings

Lead Architect Weiwei Dong

Architectural Design Team Yi Sheng, Weiwei Dong, Xiaoming Zheng, Chunyong Tan, Rong Qiu, Yuwei He, Airong Jiang, Xin Zhang

Area 48961.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Structural Design Team Zhen Zhou, Zhili Yuan, Guoxun Wang, Yongqiang Zhang, Xiaozhe Qi, Meiqi Li

Electrical Design Team Fusheng Ren, Xiaoqing Zhang, Ge Zhang, Lihua Wu, Yuhao Cao, Yu Chen

Water Supply and Drainage Yi Jiang, Luhua Chen, Limin Song, Wei Zhang, Li Gao

HVAC Yuliang Chai, Lingsong Cheng, Dongyang Qu, Tao Luo More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Base is located in the middle of xinjiang karamay city, near Karamay City People's Government and the Municipal Intermediate People's Court, around the base will become Karamay important administrative office center with public cultural and sports center, it is an important node in the city functions.

The project is located in the Xinjiang Oilfield headquarters office area is the development of Xinjiang energy science and technology industrial base, development office and a variety of functions in one, is to demonstrate an important window for the outcome of the development of Xinjiang in the new era.

Oil industry is a pillar industry in the development of xinjiang, the design of a building form has raised the bow, is about to set sail. Looking out from the entrance to the square to the building, construction is like an open door, to meet the people across the country to witness the new development of xinjiang.