World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Institutional Buildings
  4. China
  5. HDD
  6. 2018
  7. Karamay Digital Network Control Center / HDD

Karamay Digital Network Control Center / HDD

  • 19:00 - 17 September, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Karamay Digital Network Control Center / HDD
Save this picture!
Karamay Digital Network Control Center / HDD

Karamay Digital Network Control Center / HDD Karamay Digital Network Control Center / HDD Karamay Digital Network Control Center / HDD Karamay Digital Network Control Center / HDD + 19

  • Architects

    HDD

  • Location

    Karamay, Xinjiang, China

  • Category

    Institutional Buildings

  • Lead Architect

    Weiwei Dong

  • Architectural Design Team

    Yi Sheng, Weiwei Dong, Xiaoming Zheng, Chunyong Tan, Rong Qiu, Yuwei He, Airong Jiang, Xin Zhang

  • Area

    48961.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Structural Design Team

    Zhen Zhou, Zhili Yuan, Guoxun Wang, Yongqiang Zhang, Xiaozhe Qi, Meiqi Li

  • Electrical Design Team

    Fusheng Ren, Xiaoqing Zhang, Ge Zhang, Lihua Wu, Yuhao Cao, Yu Chen

  • Water Supply and Drainage

    Yi Jiang, Luhua Chen, Limin Song, Wei Zhang, Li Gao

  • HVAC

    Yuliang Chai, Lingsong Cheng, Dongyang Qu, Tao Luo
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!

Text description provided by the architects. Base is located in the middle of xinjiang karamay city, near Karamay City People's Government and the Municipal Intermediate People's Court, around the base will become Karamay important administrative office center with public cultural and sports center, it is an important node in the city functions.

Save this picture!
Save this picture!

The project is located in the Xinjiang Oilfield headquarters office area is the development of Xinjiang energy science and technology industrial base, development office and a variety of functions in one, is to demonstrate an important window for the outcome of the development of Xinjiang in the new era.

Save this picture!
Save this picture!
circulation
circulation
Save this picture!

Oil industry is a pillar industry in the development of xinjiang, the design of a building form has raised the bow, is about to set sail. Looking out from the entrance to the square to the building, construction is like an open door, to meet the people across the country to witness the new development of xinjiang. 

Save this picture!
Save this picture!

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
HDD
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Institutional buildings China
Cite: "Karamay Digital Network Control Center / HDD" 17 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/920017/karamay-digital-network-control-center-hdd/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

克拉玛依区域数字网络控制中心 / 上海华都建筑规划设计

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream