Transit No.8 / Pommballstudio

Architects Pommballstudio

Location Chiang Mai, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai, Thailand

Category Coffee Shop

Architects in Charge Karn Khamheang, Tanachat Sooksawasd

Area 180.0 m2

Project Year 2019

Photographs Tanachat Sooksawasd

Engineering Pilawan Piriyapokhai

Landscape Pommballstudio

Text description provided by the architects. Transit No.8 is Cafe & Coffee shop located in Chiang Mai, Thailand. The starting point of this project is when owner wants to convert their house to be a Cafe & Coffee shop. The location its own are unique with deadened road and its located near Chiang Mai international airport.

By designing to catch first impression, Designer created an interesting Facade to be a very outstanding and linked the inner space, Bring natural lights from both direct and indirect to help improvise space inside.The site give an idea of transferring from one place to another, just like airport and its become a design theme of a transit space which later to be a coffee shop name “ Transit no.8 ”

Having Facade as a gateway to welcome guest before bringing them to the high ceiling coffee bar area, using most recognized items to be part of functional design such as, railing, from a huge escalator which we normally see in the airport / Cabin and boarding area as a seating area. Even the baggage-collection belt are parts of the interior design. These are gimmick of designer which help you connect with the place faster in the minimal way.

Another important things which to be mentioned are material use which help linked space from door to staircase to railing then counter and walls in reflecting the transiting concept.