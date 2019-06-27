UNStudio Wins Competition for Creative Industries Business School in the UK

Save this picture! Business School for the Creative Industries at UCA Epsom. Image Courtesy of Flying Architecture

UNStudio has won the competition to design the new Business School for the Creative Industries at UCA Epsom in the UK. Selected from shortlisted teams including Wilkinson Eyre, Haworth Tompkins, Hall McKnight and Tate Harmer, the project is modeled on the concept of ‘Salons’ as theaters of conversation and exchange. The business school is designed to encourage interaction and collaboration throughout the campus and to blur the hierarchical boundary between faculty and students.

Save this picture! Business School for the Creative Industries at UCA Epsom. Image Courtesy of Flying Architecture

The new extension for the Business School for the Creative Industries at UCA Epsom proposes a connecting building to supplement the current facility and accommodate new undergraduate and post-graduate programs. The new extension embraces the core characteristics of UCA and channels the energy into one single gravity point: The Fireplace. The Fireplace as a design element defines the new social core of the university, linking all the elements together and facilitating a new approach to education. The Fireplace is a central gathering space for knowledge sharing and is combined with an elevated circulation ring that connects the existing and the new buildings. As such, it creates a pronounced functional connection, in addition to a strong multi-level social anchor: a stage for campus events and an informal learning space for everyday use.

Ben van Berkel: “Salons provided fascinating opportunities for debate for intellectuals from all walks of life. Artists, scientists, philosophers, politicians; they all gathered to debate the concerns of their time, cross-fertilising and mutually influencing each other’s ideas along the way. Facilitating such exchange of ideas forms the core of the design for the new Business School.”

Save this picture! Business School for the Creative Industries at UCA Epsom. Image Courtesy of Flying Architecture

Inspired by the history of the UCA campus and the tactility of the products and artworks created in the school, UNStudio proposes a fluid geometric composition of soft, island-like volumes. The volumes come together in a flexible arrangement, where the pathways of the general circulation gently connect the various programs. Rather than creating dead-end experiences, these pathways are always anchored to daylight. The covered courtyard and the adjacent internal garden blur the boundaries between the indoor and outdoor spaces. Where the glass facade of the courtyard opens up, the greenery of the garden extends into the interior spaces.

Save this picture! Business School for the Creative Industries at UCA Epsom. Image Courtesy of UNStudio

Save this picture! Business School for the Creative Industries at UCA Epsom. Image Courtesy of UNStudio

The facade of the building creates a connection between the existing architectural fabric of Epsom and the strong craftsmanship heritage of UCA. A contemporary ornamental approach reinterprets the use of natural, carbon neutral, materials and defines a new identity. UNStudio’s proposal adopts an occupant-centric design approach that aims to deliver the highest possible outcomes in learning and the creative arts with minimal environmental impact and lean building design. Key principles include occupant health and wellbeing related to productivity, lean design through multifunctionality, future-proofed energy and water infrastructure, flexibility and adaptability, smart building and learning.

The design was created in a collaboration between UNStudio (Design Vision) and John Robertson Architects (Local Design Partner), Grant Associates (Landscape Architect), Atelier Ten (Building Services Engineering, Environmental Design, Lighting Design, Fire Engineering) and AKT II (Structure and Facade Engineering).

Credits

UNStudio: Ben van Berkel with Frans van Vuure, Melinda Matuz and Alexander Kalachev, Saba Nabavi Tafreshi, Matthew Harrison, Saeed Hosseini

Advisors:

John Robertson Architects: Local Design Partner

Grant Associates: Landscape Architect

AKT II: Structure and Facade Engineering

Atelier Ten: Building Services Engineering, Environmental Design, Lighting Design, Fire Engineering

News via UNStudio