  7. SCCC Learning Resource Center / ikon.5 architects

SCCC Learning Resource Center / ikon.5 architects

  • 17:00 - 1 July, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
SCCC Learning Resource Center / ikon.5 architects
SCCC Learning Resource Center / ikon.5 architects, © Jeffrey Totaro
© Jeffrey Totaro

© Jeffrey Totaro

  • Associate Architect

    Wiedersum Associates Architects

  • Client

    Suffolk County Community College

  • Structural Engineering

    Severud Associates

  • MEP Engineering

    Lizardos

  • Civil Engineering

    Sidney B. Bowne & Son

  • Landscape

    RDA Landscape Architects
    More Specs
© Jeffrey Totaro
© Jeffrey Totaro

Text description provided by the architects. The Learning Resource Center at Suffolk County Community College is a lantern of learning. The building is a prism for illuminating the interior spaces during the day and a beacon for illuminating the campus during the night.  A simple nine square cube deploys the 70,000 square foot library program on two floors.

© Jeffrey Totaro
© Jeffrey Totaro

Portions of the cube are removed to allow natural light to penetrate deep within the building, thus a majority of spaces have access to day light and view. A central lantern houses an information commons, the collaborative learning room of the college, and rises above the roof line of the library to become a visible cupola on the campus. The lantern can be clearly seen from any part of the academic mall and from the east and west commuter parking lots.

© Jeffrey Totaro
© Jeffrey Totaro

The Learning Resource Center siting reinforces the masterplan and places the Center’s entry at the confluence of major pedestrian pathways that connect surface parking lots of this commuter campus at its gateway entrance. The exterior is a ventilated terra cotta rain screen façade. The white terra cotta distinguishes this central facility from its surrounding red brick campus neighbors and is one of a series of design strategies used to achieve a more sustainable building.

© Jeffrey Totaro
© Jeffrey Totaro

A portion of the second floor is removed on the south side to create a green contemplative roof garden for outdoor reading and study while also reducing storm water requirements. Radiant slab heating and cooling in the central information commons beneath the lantern efficiently provides comfort to the patrons without heating and cooling the entire volume.

1st floor plan
1st floor plan
Sustainability Section
Sustainability Section

The Learning Resource Center program provides space for both dynamic social learning afforded by the collaborative program activities of the Information Commons and the traditional quiet single scholar studying in the collection and reading room areas.  The Information Commons houses individual and team computer workstations, the technology and reference help desks, group study rooms and casual reading areas. It is a central dynamo for stimulating productive collisions between students and faculty.

© Jeffrey Totaro
© Jeffrey Totaro

Adjacent to the Information Commons is the Center for Academic Excellence and the Writing Center. This program is prominently located on center of the Information Commons as an extension of the collaborative and social learning environment of the Information Commons. As one moves further away from the center of the building, the program spaces become more private, less collaborative and more quiet and introspective. T

© Jeffrey Totaro
© Jeffrey Totaro

he Learning Resource Center also includes classrooms, tutoring center, media center, a faculty athenaeum and the college board room. Public access program spaces, such as the auditorium and gallery are located outside of library security as to permit their use beyond library operation.

© Jeffrey Totaro
© Jeffrey Totaro

ikon.5 architects
Cite: "SCCC Learning Resource Center / ikon.5 architects" 01 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919789/sccc-learning-resource-center-iko-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

