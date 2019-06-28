Jabuticabeiras House / Ricardo Ropelle Felippi Arquiteto

+ 33

Structure Eng. Rogério Canedo

Hydraulic Mega Projeto e Construções

Constructor Junior (Genalvaro Nolasco Rocha Filho)

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A house at the end of the street of a private condominium. Inside the city and distant of urban life. Isolated from its neighbors due to the position of the plot in the neighborhood and by the forest that defines the back end boundary of the land. The house design is structured in two well-defined sectors, on the one hand, to follow the geometry of the land, and, on the other hand, to meet the expectations of the dwellers: a home with living spaces integrated and connected to nature and private areas which are reserved.

Two blades define and limit these two sectors, two large fair-faced concrete walls embrace in their central part the living spaces and a broad and generous garden, privileging the coexistence and the contact between people, the existing nature and the built ambiance. The dormitories, service areas, and support areas are located outside these fair-faced walls. All living areas converge to a single environment and their visual and physical connection with the garden is enhanced by a sliding window which runs through the entire lateral area shared with the covered terrace.

When it is fully open, the areas turn into a large terrace, allowing the light and scent of nature to flow into the environment, intensifying the feeling of proximity between people and nature. Everywhere in the house, the visual connection of the internal areas with the garden, the woods, and the sky is enhanced by openings designed to direct the glance and bathe with natural light all the environments. The key purpose of the interior design was creating a cozy atmosphere that enables permanence in the internal environments as well as blending nature into the house interiors.

From their touch to their looks, the textures, fabrics, colors, materials, and finish of the furniture were carefully chosen to deepen the connection with natural elements. Between the walls, trees remind us of the origins of human habitation and a welcoming feeling for its proximity to nature. Space for an atmosphere of calm, serenity, reflection, inner depth and relaxation.