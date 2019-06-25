M House / Andres Nuñez Fuenzalida Arquitectos

+ 25

Architects Andres Nuñez Fuenzalida Arquitectos

Location Cachagua, Chile

Category Houses

Arquitecto a Cargo Andres Nuñez

Design Team Maria Jesus Montoro, Carol Juet, Denise Heirman, Gonzalo Cisternas

Area 300.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Fernando Gomez

Calculator Mauricio Ahumada

Construction Luis Salas

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located on an area with a slope of 1050 square meters in an emerging residential area within the town of Cachagua, in the Valparaíso region. Its privileged location on a slope near an extensive beach allows us to operate projectively from visual stimuli directed towards the coastal edge and the horizon; in this way, the possibility of obtaining close and distant views is understood as one of the main variables in our project.

The search is based on contemplating the natural landscape from a dominant situation, converting the house into a kind of refuge that tries to trap, even momentarily, its residents in a bucolic longing, to experience an idyllic environment. The layout of the program supports this strategy, organized in "L" and in two levels, the house experiences its public area in contains the pool.

As a result, the house opens onto the sea and the patio while it is closed to the surrounding hills through blind façades materialized with sleepers and whitewood pine. The slender black metallic structure that dominates the expression of the project supports the house perimetrally through successive "V" columns. The different structural layers are adhered to the metallic structural assembly, which translates into an architecture of subtle appearance, lightness and thin thicknesses.

It is a house designed to be inhabited by seasons. Its sporadic occupation, suggests solving a flexible problem based on activities related to leisure and at the same time capable of adapting to different requirements and ways of living.