RA House / Right Size Architecture

Text description provided by the architects. The building is projected through passive strategies. A patio to southeast generate a microclimate that give a constant temperature to the rooms, with a different porch that control the solar incidence.

The house is developed on two parts, night area and day area, with a connector between two parts in double high, that getting around to the first floor with a long stair.

Is a sustainable building, with the wood structure with the system platform frame in wood, wood fibers isolation, very good airtightness, low energy demand and thermal comfort.