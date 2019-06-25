World
Shanghai Hongqiao Performing Arts Center / BAU

  23:00 - 25 June, 2019
  Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Shanghai Hongqiao Performing Arts Center / BAU
© He Shu
© He Shu

© He Shu

  • Architects

    BAU

  • Location

    No.888 Tianshan Road, Changning District, Shanghai, China

  • Category

    Renovation

  • Design Team

    James Brearley, Steve Whitford, Han Jiang, Huaili Luo, Shuai Liu, Hui Song, Qingan Yang, Wen Xia, Emma Rytoft, Yu Rong, Fuming Li

  • Area

    14300.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    He Shu

    • Landscape Team

      Robin Armstrong, Li Luo, Yongqing Liang, Qi Cheng

    • Contractor

      Jiangsu Guangyu Construction Group

    • Documenting Architect and Engineer

      Qingdao Times Architectural Design Co., Ltd

    • Interior Architect

      BAU + Shanghai Jianke Architectural Design Institute Co., Ltd

    • Acoustic Design & Consultant

      Shanghai Research Institute of Building Science Group

    • Theater Stage Tech

      Zhejiang Dafeng Industry Co., Ltd.

    • Cinema Tech

      Shanghai Paradise CineTech Co., Ltd.

    • 3D Rendering

      BAU

    • Client

      Shanghai Changning Cultural Bureau
    © He Shu
    © He Shu

    highly visible
    The project is located in Tianshan Road, the new commercial boulevard in Hongqiao, one of Shanghai’s high activity districts. It is surrounded by brightly lit shopping malls built this century. This development replaces and expands on the existing state run cinema centre on the site. The project was the subject of three rounds of invited competition over 5 years before BAU was contracted to design the project.

    © He Shu
    © He Shu
    © He Shu
    © He Shu

    exposure to difference
    This project includes both traditional and modern programs of mass entertainment: theatre (1000 seats) and cinema (seven of various capacities). Usually seen as separate programs and increasingly supported by distinctly different user groups, this project presents the opportunity for the two different programs and variable patrons to engage.

    © He Shu
    © He Shu

    Articulating the programs as separate objects and linking them via an enclosed plaza creates an in-between-space in which the differences between the programs are enhanced, the potential for cross-patronage is maximised, and cross-fertilisation between the performing arts is encouraged.

    © He Shu
    © He Shu
    © He Shu
    © He Shu
    © He Shu
    © He Shu

    an assemblage of difference
    The theatre is developed as a stone monolith (a traditional material for a traditional program) with rounded articulation and a theatrical staircase. The cinemas are an ensemble of stacked metal boxes (a 20th Century material for a 20th Century program), the largest of which is suspended above the street corner.

    © He Shu
    © He Shu
    © He Shu
    © He Shu

    The enclosed plaza or mixing-lobby has ticket offices, café, flexible exhibition and event space, and open views to the external plaza and streetscape, also designed by BAU.

    © He Shu
    © He Shu

    Project location

    © He Shu

