Bayside House / Adam Kane Architects

Architects Adam Kane Architects

Location Melbourne, Australia

Category Sustainability

Lead Architects Adam Kane Architects

Design Team Adam Kane

Area 420.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Tom Blachford

Builder Hardwick Build Co & Nik Spartels

Landscape Bethany Williamson Landscape Architecture

Text description provided by the architects. Designed as a contemporary home in the affluent south-eastern suburbs of Melbourne, Australia, the design of Bayside House needed to provide a considered and secluded space for it’s young family. Located a few blocks back from Port Phillip Bay, the coastal setting of the home provided both inspiration and constraint for the interior design. An effortless sophistication was sought through a palette of natural textures and tones, whilst also providing a durable space for a relaxed family home.

With a strong focus on sustainable and timeless design, a refined palette of materials emerged that complimented the client’s care-free brief. The softness of polished plaster walls and ‘statuarietto’ stone benches is juxtaposed against the weight of dark timber veneer, ensuring an even balance between light and dark was achieved throughout the home.

Grey-washed oak floors connect each of the ground-floor rooms together, ensuring a holistic and seamless aesthetic is maintained across each space. With a focus on simplicity rather than ‘fashionable’ materials that have the potential to date, the interior seeks to provide an effortless aesthetic for a young family that will stand the test of time.

The layout of the home was designed around the long north-facing living area, with a wall of operable glazing connecting the interior to its landscaped context. Opening out to a swimming pool and sheltered courtyard, the interior is enhanced through its connection to the garden.

Floor to ceiling linen sheers soften the view between inside and out, whilst diffusing the interior space with natural light. As a result, the interior design seeks to blur the boundary between inside and out, creating an interior that extends to its adjoining outside spaces.