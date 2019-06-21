AT 3/56 house / e.Re studio

-
Architects
-
Location Kecamatan Regol, Indonesia
-
Category
-
Lead Architect Erwin Kusuma
-
Area 220.0 m2
-
Project Year 2019
-
Photographs
-
Design Team Regina Winarni, Andisti, Dana
-
Engineering Christian Sunarto
-
Landscape Erwin Kusuma
-
Collaborators Kartono Architects
Text description provided by the architects. It is a medium size house project designed for a small young family. Located in a dense neighborhood of Bandung city, Indonesia. The design approach was to create a simple popular looking house with triangular shape facade.
And also to accommodate the client need for space. Every interior element offers the complexity of designs and details, contrast with a relatively plain and minimalistic front facade.
The layout also highlighted the maximum infusion of natural light through windows and featured skylights. Clients were delighted with its spacious feel, especially on the main living-dining area.