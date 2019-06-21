AT 3/56 house / e.Re studio

+ 22

Design Team Regina Winarni, Andisti, Dana

Engineering Christian Sunarto

Landscape Erwin Kusuma

Collaborators Kartono Architects

Text description provided by the architects. It is a medium size house project designed for a small young family. Located in a dense neighborhood of Bandung city, Indonesia. The design approach was to create a simple popular looking house with triangular shape facade.

And also to accommodate the client need for space. Every interior element offers the complexity of designs and details, contrast with a relatively plain and minimalistic front facade.

Save this picture! Front Elevation/Section A and Section C

The layout also highlighted the maximum infusion of natural light through windows and featured skylights. Clients were delighted with its spacious feel, especially on the main living-dining area.