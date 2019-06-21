World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. e.Re studio
  6. 2019
  7. AT 3/56 house / e.Re studio

AT 3/56 house / e.Re studio

  • 19:00 - 21 June, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
AT 3/56 house / e.Re studio
Save this picture!
© Yudi D Hertanto
© Yudi D Hertanto

© Yudi D Hertanto © Yudi D Hertanto © Yudi D Hertanto © Yudi D Hertanto + 22

  • Design Team

    Regina Winarni, Andisti, Dana

  • Engineering

    Christian Sunarto

  • Landscape

    Erwin Kusuma

  • Collaborators

    Kartono Architects
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Yudi D Hertanto
© Yudi D Hertanto

Text description provided by the architects. It is a medium size house project designed for a small young family. Located in a dense neighborhood of Bandung city, Indonesia. The design approach was to create a simple popular looking house with triangular shape facade.

Save this picture!
© Yudi D Hertanto
© Yudi D Hertanto
Save this picture!
© Yudi D Hertanto
© Yudi D Hertanto

And also to accommodate the client need for space. Every interior element offers the complexity of designs and details, contrast with a relatively plain and minimalistic front facade.

Save this picture!
© Yudi D Hertanto
© Yudi D Hertanto
Save this picture!
Front Elevation/Section A and Section C
Front Elevation/Section A and Section C

The layout also highlighted the maximum infusion of natural light through windows and featured skylights.  Clients were delighted with its spacious feel, especially on the main living-dining area.

Save this picture!
© Yudi D Hertanto
© Yudi D Hertanto

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
e.Re studio
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Indonesia
Cite: "AT 3/56 house / e.Re studio " 21 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919533/at-3-56-house-ere-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream