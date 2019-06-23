World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Tips & Tactics for Beating Competition When Applying for a Job

Tips & Tactics for Beating Competition When Applying for a Job

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Tips & Tactics for Beating Competition When Applying for a Job
Save this picture!
Tips & Tactics for Beating Competition When Applying for a Job

The Midnight Charette is an explicit podcast about design, architecture, and the everyday. Hosted by architectural designers David Lee and Marina Bourderonnet, it features a variety of creative professionals in unscripted and long-format conversations that allow for thoughtful takes and more personal discussions. Honesty and humor are used to cover a wide array of subjects: some episodes provide useful tips for designers, while others are project reviews, interviews, or simply explorations of everyday life and design. The Midnight Charette is available for free on iTunes, YouTube, Spotify, and all other podcast directories.

Save this picture!

On this episode of The Midnight Charette podcast, hosts David Lee and Marina Bourderonnet discuss ‘Tips and Tactics’ for applying to an architecture or design office. The two cover everything from how to apply when you are under-qualified, to tackling common challenges young applicant face, how to apply in-person, how to 'get in' without any connections, when to apply, how to prepare for the interview and more.

HIGHLIGHTS & TIMESTAMPS

(04:30) Applying to an office when you don’t live in the same city.

  • Applying for an entry-level position when you don’t have much experience.

(10:55) Applying as a younger designer and having the right mentality.

(15:41) Qualities employers find desirable in big and small offices.

(18:47) Learning computer programs (like Revit) on your own before applying.

(20:53) Applying when your experience level and/or type doesn’t match what the office is looking for.

(23:58) Why you should apply to multiple offices regardless of your situation.

(26:06) Finding out what it is like to work at an office before accepting an offer.

(29:04) Executing the interview and knowing if the interview went well.

(32:24) (36:36) When to apply for a job if you are currently employed.

(33:29) Why most applicants don’t get hired.

(37:52) Bending the application rules: Tactics for hand delivering your application, résumé, and portfolio. The greatest challenge to overcome when applying is not having your application even seen.

(45:19) Completing the application process: It’s not done after you have submitted your portfolio!

This podcast episode is available on The Midnight Charette's website, iTunes, Spotify, and all other podcast apps.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
The Midnight Charette
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: The Midnight Charette. "Tips & Tactics for Beating Competition When Applying for a Job" 23 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919509/tips-and-tactics-for-beating-competition-when-applying-for-a-job/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream