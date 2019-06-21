World
Refurbishment in Architecture

GDP93 / Ventura Studio

GDP93 / Ventura Studio, © Juan Baraja
© Juan Baraja

© Juan Baraja

© Juan Baraja
© Juan Baraja

Text description provided by the architects. The apartment was refurbished to fit a young couple with their two dogs. 

© Juan Baraja
© Juan Baraja

Warm and resistant materials where used so dogs would do little harm without compromising aesthetics.

© Juan Baraja
© Juan Baraja

The house is designed on two main axis, a horizontal and a vertical that cross in the dining area/working space. Depending on the time of day, all the spaces can change to function differently.

Plan
Plan
Furniture Detail
Furniture Detail

The apartment is designed with a big public area, where the kitchen is the heart of the house. 

© Juan Baraja
© Juan Baraja

This area serves also as the access to the main sleeping quarters, through a double metal door, that can be left open to combine both spaces. Behind the kitchen is the studio, that converts into a guest room, when closing a sliding metal door and a big wooden moving wall. The bed comes out from the wooden paneling. Continuous floor finish was used throughout the house to unify all the spaces.

© Juan Baraja
© Juan Baraja

The kitchen and kitchen appliances are hidden behind a wood paneling than continues thru all the spaces. This paneling hides the guest bathroom, and the laundry area.

© Juan Baraja
© Juan Baraja

Project location

About this office
Ventura Studio
Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Spain
"GDP93 / Ventura Studio" 21 Jun 2019. ArchDaily.

