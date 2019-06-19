BIG, UNStudio and Squint/Opera Launch AR Design Tool

Squint/Opera, BIG, and UNStudio have collaborated in the design of Hyperform, a revolutionary data-driven design tool that allows architects across the world to collaborate in augmented reality. The tool allows designers to immerse themselves in a virtual 3D environment, where site images, maps, data, and 3D models can be uploaded, viewed and altered through collaboration.

Users can interact with scale models in their virtual work table at 1:1 scale, allowing the entire design team to experience the consequences of their design decisions. A core outcome to the platform will be the reduced need to physically travel to meetings, with designers across the globe given access to the digital discussion.

The first prototype of Hyperform was built in 2018 and has since been tested by several architects. As a result, Squint/Opera, BIG, and UNStudio have refined the key features to develop the final product.

In the future every physical object will be connected to one another, sensing each other and everything in between. For every physical object, there will be a digital twin. For every physical space a virtual space. Hyperform is the augmented creative collaborative environment of the future which will allow an instantaneous confluence of actual and imagined realities – the present and the future fusing in our augmented sense of reality.

-Bjarke Ingels

The platform is currently being showcased as part of BIG’s FORMGIVING exhibition at the Danish Architecture Center in Copenhagen.