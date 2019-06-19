World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. BIG, UNStudio and Squint/Opera Launch AR Design Tool

BIG, UNStudio and Squint/Opera Launch AR Design Tool

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
BIG, UNStudio and Squint/Opera Launch AR Design Tool
Save this picture!
BIG, UNStudio and Squint/Opera Launch AR Design Tool, © Squint / Opera
© Squint / Opera

Squint/Opera, BIG, and UNStudio have collaborated in the design of Hyperform, a revolutionary data-driven design tool that allows architects across the world to collaborate in augmented reality. The tool allows designers to immerse themselves in a virtual 3D environment, where site images, maps, data, and 3D models can be uploaded, viewed and altered through collaboration.

Save this picture!
© Squint / Opera
© Squint / Opera

Users can interact with scale models in their virtual work table at 1:1 scale, allowing the entire design team to experience the consequences of their design decisions. A core outcome to the platform will be the reduced need to physically travel to meetings, with designers across the globe given access to the digital discussion.

Save this picture!
© Squint / Opera
© Squint / Opera

The first prototype of Hyperform was built in 2018 and has since been tested by several architects. As a result, Squint/Opera, BIG, and UNStudio have refined the key features to develop the final product.

Save this picture!
© Squint / Opera
© Squint / Opera

In the future every physical object will be connected to one another, sensing each other and everything in between. For every physical object, there will be a digital twin. For every physical space a virtual space. Hyperform is the augmented creative collaborative environment of the future which will allow an instantaneous confluence of actual and imagined realities – the present and the future fusing in our augmented sense of reality.
-Bjarke Ingels

The platform is currently being showcased as part of BIG’s FORMGIVING exhibition at the Danish Architecture Center in Copenhagen.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "BIG, UNStudio and Squint/Opera Launch AR Design Tool" 19 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919404/big-unstudio-and-squint-opera-launch-ar-design-tool/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream