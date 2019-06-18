World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Second Home to Open Vibrant Los Angeles Campus

Second Home to Open Vibrant Los Angeles Campus

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Second Home to Open Vibrant Los Angeles Campus
Save this picture!
Second Home to Open Vibrant Los Angeles Campus, © Second Home
© Second Home

Second Home, a London-based creative business, is set to open its first location the U.S. Designed by Madrid-based Selgascano, the project will see the transformation of the historic site of the Anne Banning Community house in East Hollywood through a 90,000-square-foot urban campus.

© Second Home © Second Home © Second Home © Second Home + 8

Save this picture!
© Second Home
© Second Home

Second Home Hollywood will be home to 250 diverse organizations and teams and will feature a branch of Second Home’s bookshop Libreria, a 200-person auditorium, post-production facilities, a restaurant, outdoor terraces, meeting and event spaces, and more. Similar to existing facilities in London and Lisbon, the scheme will feature a bold use of unconventional materials, and abundant foliage to enhance occupant wellbeing.

Save this picture!
© Second Home
© Second Home

The scheme forms a contemporary interpretation of Los Angeles’ early 20th-century bungalow court residences, incorporating ideas that expand on Southern California’s architectural legacy. The scheme is dominated by 60 single-story, oval-shaped studios unified by a sinuous, yellow roof plane. Each element is wrapped in transparent, curved, acrylic walls, providing unobscured connections with the outdoors. The pods, linked by winding paths, are nestled in lush gardens of over 6,500 plants.

Save this picture!
© Second Home
© Second Home

Throughout our long working relationship with Selgascano, which began in 2014, we’ve created innovative environments that bring diverse communities together and spark new ideas. We’ve fallen in love with Los Angeles. We look forward to welcoming Angelenos into the space and seeing the kind of creativity it inspires.
-Sam Aldenton and Rohan Silva, Co-Founders, Second Home

Save this picture!
© Second Home
© Second Home

News via: Second Home

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Second Home to Open Vibrant Los Angeles Campus" 18 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919323/second-home-to-open-vibrant-los-angeles-campus/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream