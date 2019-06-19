World
  Bath and Storage Pavilion / brro arquitetos

Bath and Storage Pavilion / brro arquitetos

  16:00 - 19 June, 2019
  Curated by Matheus Pereira
Bath and Storage Pavilion / brro arquitetos
© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

  Equipe de Projeto

    Adriano Bueno, Letícia Sitta, Gustavo Bella

  Concrete Structure

    Thiago Mazzutti Guerra
© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

Text description provided by the architects. Placed on the edge of the dam, a reservoir for the extensive surrounding farmland, in a city in the interior of São Paulo State, the need for this program arises from the demand of basic infrastructure for those who enjoy the small beach formed by the lake. Therefore, its facilities include a changing room, with toilet and shower, besides a warehouse for nautical leisure equipment.

© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section
© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

The main structural system is composed of three reinforced concrete pillars, which support a slab, also cast in concrete. In this way, the slab shape establishes the building perimeter. With no other walls, all partitions and closures are made by garapeira wooden boards, framed by metal structure and modulated at intervals of 20cm.

© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

The sunlight permeates the space between the wooden boards and thus, the design of shadows and solar rays covers the floor of interior space. The hollowed element allows natural ventilation and illumination, besides allowing visibility, bringing the surrounding nature colors to the interior. Throughout the day, the incidence of the sun takes on different forms.

© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

At night, the light assumes the opposite effect, transforming the small building into a lighthouse among the thick vegetation. As a result, the simple program is solved by also simple design, although effective and functional. By using constructive systems which manifest the true nature of materials, the whole project promotes the dialogue between the new intervention and surrounding nature.

© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

Project location

"Bath and Storage Pavilion / brro arquitetos" [Vestiário na Represa / brro arquitetos] 19 Jun 2019. ArchDaily.

