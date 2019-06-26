World
  Tatersal Amador Aguiar Farm Complex / brro arquitetos

Tatersal Amador Aguiar Farm Complex / brro arquitetos

  14:00 - 26 June, 2019
  Curated by Matheus Pereira
Tatersal Amador Aguiar Farm Complex / brro arquitetos
Tatersal Amador Aguiar Farm Complex / brro arquitetos, © André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

© André Scarpa

  Design Team

    Adriano Bueno, Letícia Sitta

  Structural Project

    Thiago Mazzutti Guerra
© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

Text description provided by the architects. The Tatersal Amador Aguiar consists in a complex to support Valonia Farm, an estate dedicated to cattle auctions field, located in Lins, a city in the interior of São Paulo State - Brazil. Its program provides basic infrastructure to the livestock show and guest reception, creating an exhibition and confraternization spaces. The approach to the site suggests an effective rereading of corrals in farms, usually composed by gable roofs, setting a patio.

© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa
Diagram
Diagram
© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

Moreover, the program organization considers service flows, accessibility for the guests, besides taking into account the privileged perspectives to the surrounding landscape. Two pavilions, with no established programs, provide large shade shelters to welcome the guests. Resting on the services building, this composition creates a patio, which is the main stage for cattle exhibition during events. Both pavilions have a gable roof covered in ceramic tiles, referring to original buildings on the farm.

© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

On the other hand, the main system is conceived in a steel frame, ensuring a fast and easy construction, besides bringing a contemporary atmosphere. Clad in rough stone, the services building evokes traditional construction techniques, making allusion to the farm environment, while creating a coherent harmony between architecture and nature. Facilities here include restrooms, kitchen, dressing rooms for employees and other required services to cattle auctions.

© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
brro arquitetos
Stone Concrete

Cite: "Tatersal Amador Aguiar Farm Complex / brro arquitetos" [Tatersal Amador Aguiar / brro arquitetos] 26 Jun 2019. ArchDaily.

