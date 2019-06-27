World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Spain
  5. FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol
  6. 2018
  7. Meeting Space / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Meeting Space / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol

  • 10:00 - 27 June, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Meeting Space / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol
Save this picture!
Meeting Space / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol, © Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

© Imagen Subliminal © Imagen Subliminal © Imagen Subliminal © Imagen Subliminal + 12

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

Text description provided by the architects. This veteran Madrid-based Publishing Company, in its search for a space that brings closeness to the public, finds a 200 m2 office space with 7 balconies on the street in the southern limit of the Salamanca District, at the junction of Conde de Aranda and Lagasca streets, a few meters away from the Alcalá street and El Retiro park. 

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal
Save this picture!
Axonometry
Axonometry
Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

The space, located in the mezzanine level of a 100-year-old building, used to host a restaurant and therefore requires an intervention combining flexibility, the economy of means and visibility. And everything in a very short time.

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Commercial Architecture Retail Store Spain
Cite: "Meeting Space / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol" [Espacio Encuentro / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol] 27 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919162/meeting-space-frpo-rodriguez-and-oriol/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream