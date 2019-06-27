Meeting Space / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol

+ 12

Consulting Años Luz

Collaborators Miguel Ángel Sánchez-Chiquito, Ricardo González More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This veteran Madrid-based Publishing Company, in its search for a space that brings closeness to the public, finds a 200 m2 office space with 7 balconies on the street in the southern limit of the Salamanca District, at the junction of Conde de Aranda and Lagasca streets, a few meters away from the Alcalá street and El Retiro park.

The space, located in the mezzanine level of a 100-year-old building, used to host a restaurant and therefore requires an intervention combining flexibility, the economy of means and visibility. And everything in a very short time.