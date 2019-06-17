World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Mutabile Arquitetura
  6. 2016
  7. Moeda House / Mutabile Arquitetura

Moeda House / Mutabile Arquitetura

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Moeda House / Mutabile Arquitetura
Save this picture!
Moeda House / Mutabile Arquitetura, © Carlos Dias
© Carlos Dias

© Carlos Dias © Carlos Dias © Carlos Dias © Carlos Dias + 17

  • Architects

    Mutabile Arquitetura

  • Location

    Moeda, Brazil

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architects

    Gabriel Souza, Isabel Brant

  • Design Team

    Diego Vilela, Julia Temponi, Fernanda Cardoso

  • Construction

    Eduardo Lopes Girão

  • Area

    280.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Carlos Dias
Save this picture!
© Carlos Dias
© Carlos Dias

Text description provided by the architects. The Moeda House project was designed to take full advantage of the potential of the landscape. Steep slopes, a privileged view of the mountains and a preserved forest surround the property, located in the countryside of the city of Moeda, in Minas Gerais, Brazil. Its isolated spot allows the interior spaces to integrate with the landscape, bringing the view into the house. The project makes the best of these conditions and proposes an open configuration of spaces, with little divisions between rooms and large glass panels on the facades. This house gives new light to the typology of the rural residences of Minas Gerais, with its typical wooden structures and ceramic roof by giving is transparency and lightness.

Save this picture!
© Carlos Dias
© Carlos Dias
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Carlos Dias
© Carlos Dias

Two blocks separate living and kitchen from the bedrooms, solving privacy issues, which become a challenge in open spaces. The living block, comprises living room, kitchen and toilet, and is infilled where one can enjoy the best view. A wooden deck extends towards the landscape. Leaning over the sloping stretch of land, this platform hangs over the forest, increasing the sensation of lightness that is the main feature of this project. At the end of this deck there is an unusually shaped pool that drives the visitor's gaze to the landscape.

Save this picture!
© Carlos Dias
© Carlos Dias

The bedroom block is more reserved. Brick walls, cement floors, gabion walls and the wooden structure remain faithful to the rustic language of its architecture. Each bedroom has its own bathroom and mini deck, so residents can also admire the view from the comfort of their rooms.

Save this picture!
© Carlos Dias
© Carlos Dias

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Mutabile Arquitetura
Office

Products:

Wood Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "Moeda House / Mutabile Arquitetura" [Casa Moeda / Mutabile Arquitetura] 17 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. María Francisca González) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919114/moeda-house-mutabile-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream