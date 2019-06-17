Moeda House / Mutabile Arquitetura

+ 17

Architects Mutabile Arquitetura

Location Moeda, Brazil

Category Houses

Lead Architects Gabriel Souza, Isabel Brant

Design Team Diego Vilela, Julia Temponi, Fernanda Cardoso

Construction Eduardo Lopes Girão

Area 280.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Carlos Dias

Text description provided by the architects. The Moeda House project was designed to take full advantage of the potential of the landscape. Steep slopes, a privileged view of the mountains and a preserved forest surround the property, located in the countryside of the city of Moeda, in Minas Gerais, Brazil. Its isolated spot allows the interior spaces to integrate with the landscape, bringing the view into the house. The project makes the best of these conditions and proposes an open configuration of spaces, with little divisions between rooms and large glass panels on the facades. This house gives new light to the typology of the rural residences of Minas Gerais, with its typical wooden structures and ceramic roof by giving is transparency and lightness.

Two blocks separate living and kitchen from the bedrooms, solving privacy issues, which become a challenge in open spaces. The living block, comprises living room, kitchen and toilet, and is infilled where one can enjoy the best view. A wooden deck extends towards the landscape. Leaning over the sloping stretch of land, this platform hangs over the forest, increasing the sensation of lightness that is the main feature of this project. At the end of this deck there is an unusually shaped pool that drives the visitor's gaze to the landscape.

The bedroom block is more reserved. Brick walls, cement floors, gabion walls and the wooden structure remain faithful to the rustic language of its architecture. Each bedroom has its own bathroom and mini deck, so residents can also admire the view from the comfort of their rooms.