World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Très Arquitetura
  6. 2019
  7. Grão House / Très Arquitetura

Grão House / Très Arquitetura

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Grão House / Très Arquitetura
Save this picture!
Grão House / Très Arquitetura, © Evelyn Müller
© Evelyn Müller

© Evelyn Müller © Evelyn Müller © Evelyn Müller © Evelyn Müller + 28

Save this picture!
© Evelyn Müller
© Evelyn Müller

"Miligrão was a project where we tried to reinterpret the traditional bulk warehouses. Through a graphic and architectural identity, we have developed a contemporary vision of aesthetics and typical market experience, focused mainly on the direct relationship between customer and supplier, customer and product.

Save this picture!
© Evelyn Müller
© Evelyn Müller

Natural materials, almost rustic, communicate the core values ​​of the brand in a very direct way, glorifying their products and the casual nature of the trade, bringing an approximation of nature with the individual.

Save this picture!
© Evelyn Müller
© Evelyn Müller

The shop is organized from its two longitudinal currencies: on the left the wall is fully covered with products; to the center a central module with the most diverse types of seasonings and teas, that goes from the beginning to the end of the store, in order to unify, with the joint help of the jabuticabeiras and plants that accompany the whole walk through the store. The Sisal Rope Ceiling helps create a more intimate and welcoming environment.

Save this picture!
© Evelyn Müller
© Evelyn Müller
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Evelyn Müller
© Evelyn Müller

There is a flexibility of the elements that make up the entire exhibition, ensuring that the architecture remains perennial without sacrificing the constant modifications that stores need to suffer periodically. The colors of the store is mainly due to the natural colors of the products reflecting all the Brazilian presence in the name and the DNA of the company.

Save this picture!
© Evelyn Müller
© Evelyn Müller

The entire architectural concept was conceived not only as a point of sale, but as a meeting place, a place to feel at home. We strive to make natural and green materials present through architecture as central and prominent elements.

Save this picture!
© Evelyn Müller
© Evelyn Müller

In a way, we seek the idea of ​​breaking away from the food alienation experienced by the inhabitants of the great cities as inspiration. Evidencing the origin, the origin of the food. The colors and textures of the products are decisive for the decoration of the store."

Save this picture!
© Evelyn Müller
© Evelyn Müller

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Très Arquitetura
Office

Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Brazil
Cite: "Grão House / Très Arquitetura" [Casa Grão / Très Arquitetura] 16 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. María Francisca González) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919064/grao-house-tres-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream