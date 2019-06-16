Grão House / Très Arquitetura

+ 28

Architects Très Arquitetura

Location Brazil

Category Houses Interiors

Area 100.0 m2

Project Year 2019

Photographs Evelyn Müller

Manufacturers Loading...

"Miligrão was a project where we tried to reinterpret the traditional bulk warehouses. Through a graphic and architectural identity, we have developed a contemporary vision of aesthetics and typical market experience, focused mainly on the direct relationship between customer and supplier, customer and product.

Natural materials, almost rustic, communicate the core values ​​of the brand in a very direct way, glorifying their products and the casual nature of the trade, bringing an approximation of nature with the individual.

The shop is organized from its two longitudinal currencies: on the left the wall is fully covered with products; to the center a central module with the most diverse types of seasonings and teas, that goes from the beginning to the end of the store, in order to unify, with the joint help of the jabuticabeiras and plants that accompany the whole walk through the store. The Sisal Rope Ceiling helps create a more intimate and welcoming environment.

There is a flexibility of the elements that make up the entire exhibition, ensuring that the architecture remains perennial without sacrificing the constant modifications that stores need to suffer periodically. The colors of the store is mainly due to the natural colors of the products reflecting all the Brazilian presence in the name and the DNA of the company.

The entire architectural concept was conceived not only as a point of sale, but as a meeting place, a place to feel at home. We strive to make natural and green materials present through architecture as central and prominent elements.

In a way, we seek the idea of ​​breaking away from the food alienation experienced by the inhabitants of the great cities as inspiration. Evidencing the origin, the origin of the food. The colors and textures of the products are decisive for the decoration of the store."