World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Kruchin Arquitetura
  6. 2019
  7. Capobianco House / Kruchin Arquitetura

Capobianco House / Kruchin Arquitetura

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Capobianco House / Kruchin Arquitetura
Save this picture!
Capobianco House / Kruchin Arquitetura, © Daniel Ducci
© Daniel Ducci

© Daniel Ducci © Daniel Ducci © Daniel Ducci © Daniel Ducci + 19

© Daniel Ducci © Daniel Ducci © Daniel Ducci © Daniel Ducci + 19

  • Coordination

    Xênia Rocha

  • Collaborators

    Alexandre Franco Martins, Natália Hesz Ferrari

  • Total Area

    1063.70 m²

  • Library Area

    224.40 m²
Save this picture!
© Daniel Ducci
© Daniel Ducci

Text description provided by the architects. The new project signed by Kruchin Arquitetura consists in a Library to Capobianco House. Located in São Paulo, the new space of the house gained a video room and an office. 

Save this picture!
© Daniel Ducci
© Daniel Ducci
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Daniel Ducci
© Daniel Ducci

It is the third module that composes the residence built over three decades ago by Kruchin. This module required the redesign of the façade, enlarging it horizontally and recontextualizing the original volume.

Save this picture!
© Daniel Ducci
© Daniel Ducci

Like a line drawn in the air, the entire volume of the concrete housed in the concrete floats in the garden, with the transparency of the large glass frames, which mark its permeability. The tile panel, the marquee and the metallic grid stand in opposition to the linearity of the concrete, defining a dialogue and rhythm essential to the project. 

The coverages are also important elements of this project. To cover the video room and the office a green roof has been implanted, which stands as a continuity of the existing garden.

Save this picture!
© Daniel Ducci
© Daniel Ducci

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Kruchin Arquitetura
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "Capobianco House / Kruchin Arquitetura" [Residência Capobianco / Kruchin Arquitetura] 14 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. María Francisca González) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919060/capobianco-house-kruchin-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream