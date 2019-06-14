World
Apan Prototype / Dellekamp Schleich

Apan Prototype / Dellekamp Schleich
  • Architects

    Dellekamp Schleich

  • Location

    Tlaxcala, Mexico

  • Category

    Housing

  • Project Leader

    Francisco Franco

  • Area

    52.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photography

    Jaime Navarro

  • Project Team

    Adrien Baillon , Diego Gahu, Gustavo Hernández, Mariana Víquez, Valentina Sánchez

  • Development of Project

    Centro de investigación para el Desarrollo Sostenible CIDS | Instituto Nacional de la Vivienda para los Trabajadores INFONAVIT

  • Structural Engineer

    Óscar Trejo

  • Installations

    Ubaldo Velázquez

  • Real Estate

    Esrawe
    • More Specs Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. The project is one of the 84 experimental proposals for rural housing and assisted self-production that make up the “Del Territorio al Habitante” ("From the Territory to the Dweller") program, designed by different architectural offices invited by the CIDS (Center for Research for Sustainable Development) in order to reflect on housing in rural areas of the country. This program motivated the creation of a Housing Laboratory in Apan, Tlaxcala, where 32 housing prototypes were built with the purpose of studying social housing and its relationship with the region as a base for planning and developing solutions.

Module
Module
The prototypes are part of a Master Plan designed by MOS Architects that includes a Materials Laboratory (Dellekamp Schleich) and a Welcoming Center (MOS Architects). The location in Nuevo Parangaricutiro, Michoacán, was assigned to us by "From the Territory to the Dweller". The proposal is based on a space-functional analysis of the habits of the site in terms of occupation/interpretation and the spatial constructions of different scales in the city. The idea was not to define housing prototypes, but rather replicable processes and procedures since each project must adapt to the specific conditions of the location and those who inhabit it.

Front Facande
Front Facande
Through a modular system of wood construction (one of the economic pillars of the municipality) that adopts the basic and familiar principles of vernacular architecture, the proposed housing unit offers the possibility of adapting to different programmatic and contextual situations. Relying on two local resources readily available, pine wood and the methods of vernacular construction mentioned above, the main element of this project is that it allows growth and that it is assembled in a very simple way in order to allow self-construction.

Dellekamp Schleich
