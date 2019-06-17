Lolly-Laputan Educational Restaurant / Wutopia Lab

+ 32

Interiors Designers Wutopia Lab

Location Dalian, China

Category Interior Design

Cheif Architects Erni Min, Ting Yu

Project Architect Shengrui Pu

Design Team Mingshuai Li, Song :iu, Xueqin Jiang

Area 580.0 m2

Project Year 2019

Photographs CreatAR Images

Design Consultant S5 Design Co., Ltd

Light Consultant Wuxi Huancheng Light Electricity Limited Company

Client Fairyland premium kids cafe, PACEE Education More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Fairyland Premium Kids Café designed by Wutopia Lab is officially open to the public in Dalian on May 28th, 2019. The brand is mutually owned by PACEE Education and Fairyland so that there will be shared resources from PACEE that the client wishes kids can enjoy learning with entertainment. This cafe will be the first educational family restaurant in China.

Daughter

One day morning my daughter Tangtang was drawing out her dreamy fairyland and I really want to make that dream come true, so more kids can come and join in this wonderful fairyland.

The exterior façade of the restaurant is made of aluminum panels with punctures of various sizes on it to create an effect of ripples woven together. Behind these ripples a world between reality and dreams is created for kids.

The front lobby is a circular space surrounded by forest of lights, which is composed of 1000 acrylic tubes that are able simulate the effect of sunlight shining through thick layers of leaves to provide a unique forest experience, with the reflection of the mirrored wall.

The central area is the Cloudy Town, the wonderland for kids. They can enjoy the Ocean of Clouds made of acrylic, with tree houses, slides, ball pit hidden in between. Surrounded the Cloudy Town will be the food area.

The Golden Castle

At the corner of the Cloudy Town is the Golden Castle, where there will be candle lights, fireplace, and shiny silverware for kids.

A white gallery, hidden away from the center, is a little space where kids can have some privacy with friends.

Shall we dance?

Kids, there will be no unwitnessed life because we’ll be here for you and every one of you will be the shiny star because we made a stage for you. Red velvet curtain slowly revealed the gateway to old memories with neon lights, wood floor, beautiful wallpaper and crystal chandeliers. The future and the past are now interweaved, and the stage is ready for you to dance.

Day dream: Cotton Candy / Space Travel

Restroom becomes the day dream for kids. Cotton candies become girls’ favorite cloud lamp and mirror and boys can be astronauts traveling the space.