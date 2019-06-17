World
  7. Plywood House Kaggeboda / AndrénFogelström Kaggeboda

Plywood House Kaggeboda / AndrénFogelström Kaggeboda

  • 01:00 - 17 June, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Plywood House Kaggeboda / AndrénFogelström Kaggeboda
Plywood House Kaggeboda / AndrénFogelström Kaggeboda, © James Silverman photography
© James Silverman photography

© James Silverman photography
Text description provided by the architects. Kaggeboda is a small and unique summer house located in the forest of the Stockholm Archipelago. Three cabins are placed in strict relation to one another, creating a  diversity of spaces  outdoors as well as inside. The blackened plywood of the facades give a strong character and relate to the surrounding pine trees, a part of the Swedish building tradition using wood. Generous windows create openings to the warm bright inside with its birch plywood walls, ceiling and floor.

© James Silverman photography
Elevation
Elevation
Section
Section
© James Silverman photography
The site-built furniture and high ceiling both contribute to the feeling of serenity, the material creates beauty through its simplicity and very accurate mounting. The largest of the three buildings contains the wood-burning stove, a small kitchen, a bed and a sofa. The second house has a study and guest room, and the smallest of the three is currently used for storage and has the flexibility to be changed into a bathroom.

© James Silverman photography
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© James Silverman photography
The Kaggeboda project is like a small village, or a house in three parts. It’s all about the connection to the outside,  you have to go out to get anywhere or do anything. This summerhouse is very much about living ‘the small life’ – being outside within moments of waking up or spending all day preparing a meal in the outdoor kitchen.

© James Silverman photography
About this office
AndrénFogelström Kaggeboda
Office
KolmanBoye
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Sweden
Cite: "Plywood House Kaggeboda / AndrénFogelström Kaggeboda" 17 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919003/plywood-house-kaggeboda-andrenfogelstrom-kaggeboda/> ISSN 0719-8884

