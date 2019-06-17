World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Proctor & Shaw
  6. 2017
  7. Zinc House / Proctor & Shaw

Zinc House / Proctor & Shaw

  • 10:00 - 17 June, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Zinc House / Proctor & Shaw
Save this picture!
Zinc House / Proctor & Shaw, © David Millington Photography Ltd
© David Millington Photography Ltd

© David Millington Photography Ltd © David Millington Photography Ltd © David Millington Photography Ltd © David Millington Photography Ltd + 20

  • Engineering

    Constant Structural Design Ltd

  • Specialist Cross Laminated Timber Engineering

    KLH UK

  • Landscape

    Proctor & Shaw

  • Consultants

    Civil Engineering: Keystone Design Associates Ltd
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© David Millington Photography Ltd
© David Millington Photography Ltd

Text description provided by the architects. This 3 bedroom family house is set in 4 acres at the edge of a Lancashire village. The brief required a house that was laid out over 2 storeys but could accommodate inclusive lifetime homes standards for ground floor living, and whilst open plan in layout could retain the function of accommodating distinct rooms. In response, a series of interconnecting living spaces link though disappearing corner sliding doors to create an open plan ground floor, that opens on three sides to outdoor garden ‘rooms’ that capture light at different times of the day.A second storey adds a master bedroom suite with framed views of the hills beyond.

Save this picture!
© David Millington Photography Ltd
© David Millington Photography Ltd
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
Long section
Long section
Save this picture!
© David Millington Photography Ltd
© David Millington Photography Ltd

A masonry plinth of handmade brick provides support for two gabled volumes clad in contrasting standing seam zinc finishes, one elevated and the other grounded, linked by a sedum flat roof structure. The ‘townside’ gables are expressed in monolithic form, whereas the ‘countryside’ gables are punctuated with large projecting box seat windows overlooking a re-instated orchard with farmland beyond. The house achieves an extremely low carbon footprint, with a timber structure and a highly efficient envelope, supported by a PV array and ground source heat pump to provide for heating and electricity needs with almost no net running costs. 

Save this picture!
© David Millington Photography Ltd
© David Millington Photography Ltd

The pre-fabricated cross-laminated timber structure arrived on site on one lorry and was erected in three days, meeting the clients requirement to significantly reduce the construction period required to achieve watertightness of the envelope and allow flexibility in the programming of subsequent works. The design required a complicated and committed route through planning due to ‘backland development’ and ‘edge of green belt’ concerns raised by the local authority, but these were satisfactorily overcome through detailed analysis of the site conditions. The project was delivered within 3% of the initial budget.

Save this picture!
© David Millington Photography Ltd
© David Millington Photography Ltd

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Proctor & Shaw
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United Kingdom
Cite: "Zinc House / Proctor & Shaw" 17 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/918994/zinc-house-proctor-and-shaw/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream