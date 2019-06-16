World
  7. Neuhofweg House / Beck + Oser Architekten

Neuhofweg House / Beck + Oser Architekten

  • 05:00 - 16 June, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Neuhofweg House / Beck + Oser Architekten
Neuhofweg House / Beck + Oser Architekten, © Börje Müller
© Börje Müller

© Börje Müller

© Börje Müller
© Börje Müller

Text description provided by the architects. The two-storey detached house is set on a hill in a neighbourhood of villas located in a suburb of Basel. A private path leads to the park-like grounds set back somewhat from the street and to the house on the north edge of the plot. Various projections and set-backs together with rounded corners with varying radii lend the building a sculptural and dynamic appearance.

© Börje Müller
© Börje Müller
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Section 02
Section 02

This is accentuated further by the use of simple concrete throughout and by the varied shapes

© Börje Müller
© Börje Müller

of the many openings. The windows on the north, west and east sides are set behind small round openings in the façade, which thus acts as a filter. The south side by contrast opens up with large picture windows and glass doors. The round shapes continue on the interior, creating exciting sequences of spaces.

© Börje Müller
© Börje Müller

From the living room a spiral staircase leads to the upper floor, which features a curving gallery, four rooms, two bathrooms and an open office area. A roof terrace with a view is accessed via

© Börje Müller
© Börje Müller
Section 01
Section 01

a staircase attached to the outside of the building. The lower level accommodates a guest room and a generously sized open multipurpose room. Both draw daylight from a courtyard. In the interior, plywood boards of maritime pine, raw steel, concrete terrazzo flooring and exposed concrete walls create a sleek, low-key ambience.

© Börje Müller
© Börje Müller

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Switzerland
Cite: "Neuhofweg House / Beck + Oser Architekten" 16 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/918984/neuhofweg-house-beck-plus-oser-architekten/> ISSN 0719-8884

