World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavillion
  4. China
  5. NanJing University Of The Arts
  6. 2019
  7. The Compound Pistil Pavilion / NanJing University Of The Arts

The Compound Pistil Pavilion / NanJing University Of The Arts

  • 23:00 - 19 June, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The Compound Pistil Pavilion / NanJing University Of The Arts
Save this picture!
The Compound Pistil Pavilion / NanJing University Of The Arts, The scene of the day. Image © Ping Hu
The scene of the day. Image © Ping Hu

The space of minimal surface. Image © Ping Hu The space of minimal surface. Image © Ping Hu Rest space. Image © Ping Hu Rest space. Image © Ping Hu + 19

  • Architects

    NanJing University Of The Arts

  • Location

    Nanjing University of the Arts, Nanjing, Jiangsu, China

  • Category

    Pavillion

  • Design Team

    Xiangru Liu, Jinlu Zhang, Ping Hu, Fan Wen, Xuan'an Li, Xiaojin Li, Xiaoting Li, Xingguang Chen

  • Tutor

    Jiong Xu

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Ping Hu
Save this picture!
The space of minimal surface. Image © Ping Hu
The space of minimal surface. Image © Ping Hu

Text description provided by the architects. The research direction of this space installation is “formation and digital construction of extremely small curved surfaces”. The design team members integrate the forms of two flowers into the design and create the “double-core” virtual form through the computer. 

Save this picture!
The space of minimal surface. Image © Ping Hu
The space of minimal surface. Image © Ping Hu
Save this picture!
The space of minimal surface. Image © Ping Hu
The space of minimal surface. Image © Ping Hu

The surface of the work is segmented and flattened by the grid block algorithm of grasshopper software. Then, 397 mirrored stainless steel plates are formed by block cutting machine, CNC engraving equipment, and 2200 holes are connected by the rivet. The steel plate with a thickness of only 0.3 mm is constructed by self-supporting materials to form a physicalized space. 

Save this picture!
Rest space. Image © Ping Hu
Rest space. Image © Ping Hu
Save this picture!
Formal evolution
Formal evolution
Save this picture!
CNC data
CNC data
Save this picture!
Rest space. Image © Ping Hu
Rest space. Image © Ping Hu

The inner and outer surface form an interesting Mobius ring space, since the interface of the work is painted in white. The work produced different spatial and visual experiences in different situations as daylight and evening lighting. The varied and complex spatial layers make the work full of unique place spirit.

Save this picture!
The space of minimal surface. Image © Ping Hu
The space of minimal surface. Image © Ping Hu
Save this picture!
Rest space. Image © Ping Hu
Rest space. Image © Ping Hu

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
NanJing University Of The Arts
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete Fabric

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Pavillion China
Cite: "The Compound Pistil Pavilion / NanJing University Of The Arts" 19 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/918895/the-compound-pistil-pavilion-nanjing-university-of-the-arts/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream