The Compound Pistil Pavilion / NanJing University Of The Arts

Text description provided by the architects. The research direction of this space installation is “formation and digital construction of extremely small curved surfaces”. The design team members integrate the forms of two flowers into the design and create the “double-core” virtual form through the computer.

The surface of the work is segmented and flattened by the grid block algorithm of grasshopper software. Then, 397 mirrored stainless steel plates are formed by block cutting machine, CNC engraving equipment, and 2200 holes are connected by the rivet. The steel plate with a thickness of only 0.3 mm is constructed by self-supporting materials to form a physicalized space.

The inner and outer surface form an interesting Mobius ring space, since the interface of the work is painted in white. The work produced different spatial and visual experiences in different situations as daylight and evening lighting. The varied and complex spatial layers make the work full of unique place spirit.