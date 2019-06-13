Minimalist Eco-Hotel Set to Open in Italy's Dolomites

The Adler Hotel Group have completed construction on a new, minimalist eco-hotel in Italy’s Dolomites mountain range. Called Adler Lodge Ritten, the project is located on the Ritten plateau, a short walk from the region’s historic narrow-gauge railway. The retreat was designed to blend into the surrounding forest by taking the form of rural alpine structures.

Guests at the new eco-resort can enjoy access to skiing, snowshoeing, wine tasting and cycling. Only a 12-minute cable car ride into the city of Bolzano, the project is built with local timber and includes two guest buildings, both consisting of ten junior suites. There are also 20 single-story and two-story chalets scattered around a small lake.

The accommodations include private bio saunas and either balconies or terraces. In the hotel’s central building, guests will find the property’s lobby, bar, restaurant and a spa. The hotel was designed to work on an inclusive arrangement, with meals and drinks included in the room rate. In addition, the Adler Lodge Ritten meets Klimahaus (Climate House) standards, which adheres to strict environmental protection and energy conservation measures.