Winning Designs for Senegal Peace Pavilion, Judged by Kengo Kuma

The winners of the Kaira Loo Competition have been announced, dedicated to the design of a Peace Pavilion to be built in the city of Sedhiou, southern Senegal. The objective of the competition was to create a symbolic structure serving as a memorial to the victims of African wars, and that would sensitize the local and international community by creating a commemorative and educational space that respects both the environment and local traditions.

Over 600 projects from around the world were submitted, with featured projects hailing from China, Italy, and Colombia. The winning scheme will now undergo an evaluation by a team of expert architects and engineers to examine its financial and technological feasibility. Ultimately, the scheme will be constructed on a clay terrain along the banks of the Casamance River, facing the city. The project is therefore a fusion of built and natural, with various spatial functions such as a street market, central piazza, two sacred trees, and a nearby conference center.

Winners chosen by a jury consisting of Kengo Kuma, Toshiki Hirano (University of Tokyo), Agostino Ghirardelli (Blengini Ghirardelli Associati), Urko Sanchez (Urko Sanchez Architects), Jean Paul Sebuhayi Uwase & Noella Nibakuze (Mass Design Group), Diana Lopez Caramazana (UN Habitat Nairobi), and a scientific committee composed of Raoul Vecchio (Balouo Salo), Sebastiano D’Urso (University of Catania), and Moussa Soaune (Senegalese institution). The competition was organized by the Balouo Salo Non Profit Organisation, in collaboration with the University of Tokyo, Kengo Kuma & Associates, and local partners including the Municipality of Sedhiou and its Department of Culture.

We have republished the three winners and two honorable mentions below. For more information, including finalists and special mentions, visit the official website here.

First Place

Changze Cai / China

Second Place

Dongming He, Yi Xie, Zeyi Yuan / China

Save this picture! Second Place. Image © Dongming He, Yi Xie, Zeyi Yuan

Third Place

Jurij Bardelli, Federico Testa / Italy

Save this picture! Third Place. Image © Jurij Bardelli, Federico Testa

Honorable Mentions

Alejandro Saldarriaga, Bachir Benkirane / Colombia

Save this picture! Honorable Mention. Image © Alejandro Saldarriaga, Bachir Benkirane

Federica Linguanti and Matteo Mazzoni / Italy