World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Belgium
  5. Dieter De Vos Architecten
  6. 2018
  7. Villa Aan de Bocht / Dieter De Vos Architecten

Villa Aan de Bocht / Dieter De Vos Architecten

  • 02:00 - 13 June, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Villa Aan de Bocht / Dieter De Vos Architecten
Save this picture!
Villa Aan de Bocht / Dieter De Vos Architecten, © Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

© Filip Dujardin © Filip Dujardin © Filip Dujardin © Filip Dujardin + 23

Save this picture!
© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

Text description provided by the architects. On a plot in the suburban town centre of De Pinte near Ghent, Villa Aan De Bocht presents itself as a generous single-family house on two floor levels with a long fairly closed north facing street facade and a strict rhythm of window openings on the different elevations. However, Villa Aan De Bocht accommodates three interlocked houses, each with its own front door on the facade and its own private outside space.

Save this picture!
© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

The composition of the building volume and the positioning of the window openings follows a precise geometric plan configuration of identical squares. On the ground floor sixteen squares have been built. On the first floor four built rectangles (each composed of two squares) form together the figure of wings of a mill; the remainder unbuilt squares accommodate four generous terraces north, east, south and west.

Save this picture!
© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin
Save this picture!
Ground floor
Ground floor
Save this picture!
© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

The building has a concrete and blockwork loadbearing structure. The façade is finished with a richly textured hand-selected dark red brickwork in standing bond. Windows in hardwood and terrace edges are articulated by a greenish natural stone edge detail. The units that have their front door on the opposing lateral facades can be seen as semi-detached bungalows with two bedrooms. A generous living area with half-open kitchen looks out onto the south facing private garden.

Save this picture!
© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin
Save this picture!
First floor
First floor
Save this picture!
© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

The larger third unit with its entrance portal on the street side is developed as a penthouse; all living areas are on first floor giving onto the large terraces, while service rooms are on ground floor. Each of the four distinctive living spaces (eat, relax, work, sleep) have a different material and color palette, as well in the marble floor finishing as in the wooden wall paneling and curtain fabric.

Save this picture!
© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Dieter De Vos Architecten
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Belgium
Cite: "Villa Aan de Bocht / Dieter De Vos Architecten" 13 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/918825/villa-aan-de-bocht-dieter-de-vos-architecten/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream