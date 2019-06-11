World
  7. Zero Waste Bistro Restaurant / Linda Bergroth

Zero Waste Bistro Restaurant / Linda Bergroth

  • 03:00 - 11 June, 2019
  • Curated by María Francisca González
Zero Waste Bistro Restaurant / Linda Bergroth
Zero Waste Bistro Restaurant / Linda Bergroth , © Nicholas Calcott
© Nicholas Calcott

  • Commissioned

    Finnish Cultural Institute in New York

  • Co-Curated

    Bergroth

  • Designer 

    Harri Koskinen
© Nicholas Calcott
Text description provided by the architects. Zero Waste Bistro, a temporary restaurant commissioned by the Finnish Cultural Institute in New York was presented at WantedDesign Manhattan, during NYCxDesign in May 2018. Designed by Linda Bergroth, and co-curated by Bergroth and designer Harri Koskinen, Zero Waste Bistro was built on themes of circular economy, new material innovations, and sustainable design.

© Nicholas Calcott
The space, designed by Linda Bergroth was crafted entirely of recycled and recyclable materials, using sustainable design pieces – iconic Finnish furniture and tableware that last from generation to generation. Each partner and collaborator was invited through the curating process and selected on the basis of their stake in sustainability. 

© Nicholas Calcott
The Finnish Design Shop and Artekbrought in sustainable made-to-last tableware and furniture; Durat launched their new recycled composite collection; Kotkamills presented their repulpable disposable cups; Sulapac a completely new plastic-free packaging material; Oklin the 24h food compostor and Finnair as a sustainable airline flew the designers and chefs in from Helsinki to New York. The drinks for the daily cocktail hours were provided by Kyrö Distillery, world's northernmost distillery known for their award-winning Napue Gin.

© Nicholas Calcott
Linda Bergroth
