Zero Waste Bistro Restaurant / Linda Bergroth

Text description provided by the architects. Zero Waste Bistro, a temporary restaurant commissioned by the Finnish Cultural Institute in New York was presented at WantedDesign Manhattan, during NYCxDesign in May 2018. Designed by Linda Bergroth, and co-curated by Bergroth and designer Harri Koskinen, Zero Waste Bistro was built on themes of circular economy, new material innovations, and sustainable design.

The space, designed by Linda Bergroth was crafted entirely of recycled and recyclable materials, using sustainable design pieces – iconic Finnish furniture and tableware that last from generation to generation. Each partner and collaborator was invited through the curating process and selected on the basis of their stake in sustainability.

The Finnish Design Shop and Artekbrought in sustainable made-to-last tableware and furniture; Durat launched their new recycled composite collection; Kotkamills presented their repulpable disposable cups; Sulapac a completely new plastic-free packaging material; Oklin the 24h food compostor and Finnair as a sustainable airline flew the designers and chefs in from Helsinki to New York. The drinks for the daily cocktail hours were provided by Kyrö Distillery, world's northernmost distillery known for their award-winning Napue Gin.