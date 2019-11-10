Simulacrum Installation / Pedro Henrique

World
© Ivo Tavares Studio

  Curated by Matheus Pereira
Installations & Structures 
Santa Maria da Feira, Portugal
  Architects: Pedro Henrique
  Year: 2019
  Photographs: Ivo Tavares Studio
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Tintas Neuce

  Author

    Pedro Henrique

  Co-authors

    André Rocha, João Silva, Margarida Pais, Rafaela Silva, Teresa Leite

  Metal Structure

    Entreferros Serralharia Construções Metálicas, Lda. (Jorge Silva)

  Cargo Net Structure

    Carlos Sousa, Lda.

  Painting

    Tintas Neuce
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Simulacro aims to awaken the senses and the imagination of the passerby to the heart of the city of Santa Maria da Feira, where the Caster River runs every day. Like him, we walk past the city without observing it. This is an unconscious act common to all of us that manage ourselves by a schedule, activity, commitment, or purpose.

© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Sections
Sections
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

During the design process we rediscover the course of this river that unravels the core of one of the oldest blocks of the city. This core reveals what we dare to call non-place, because it is not the result of a plan of its own but rather the result of everything that happens around it.

© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

This non-place has both remnant and potentiality and therefore we intend to temporarily transform it into a (ephemeral) space, giving it conditions to create permanence. Therefore, the first goal of this intervention is to transform non-place into an ephemeral space of being.

© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

This ephemeral space causes permanence that triggers observation and contemplation. When we allow ourselves to truly observe, we allow ourselves to understand what surrounds us, to imagine about this reality, to form criticism, to reflect.

© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

To do so, we put an accessible safety net over the river. Once in the net, the public is hovering over the river - a natural reflector that generates innumerable points of view. Each of them can be a different trigger of thoughts and therefore of criticism and reflection.

© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Simulacro (it could be reality) starts from the vision of a group of architects who, through the discipline of architecture  intend to transform non-place into an ephemeral space and foster reflection and criticism about the public's claim of public space.

© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Project location

Address: Rua dos Descobrimentos, Santa Maria da Feira, Portugal

