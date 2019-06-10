World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Spain
  5. MESURA
  6. 2018
  7. Gomis 34 Office / MESURA

Gomis 34 Office / MESURA

  • 14:00 - 10 June, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Gomis 34 Office / MESURA
Save this picture!
Gomis 34 Office / MESURA, © Iris Humm
© Iris Humm

© Iris Humm © Iris Humm © Iris Humm © Iris Humm + 28

Save this picture!
© Iris Humm
© Iris Humm

Text description provided by the architects. What used to be considered a duty performed from 9—5, during which one sat individually inside a cubicle while responding to a single phone and computer, has changed substantially in today’s reality. We have been shaped by a stream of new ways to communicate, and along with it came a new work mentality. A global internet connection now allows us to work from any place at any given time, driving fixed schedules close to obsolete, and the reasons for employees to go work inside an office less and less convincing.

Save this picture!
© Iris Humm
© Iris Humm
Save this picture!
Axonometry
Axonometry
Save this picture!
© Iris Humm
© Iris Humm

When at work, we plan, strategize and design on a daily basis. Innovation and creativity have become the way to success, making us think of professional growth as something personal, now that both lives are gradually more intertwined. We work to live and live to work with satisfaction, turning a job into something close to a lifestyle that should be capable of fitting various employee’s personalities.

Save this picture!
© Iris Humm
© Iris Humm

Flexibility has become the key concept design of every office space, be it our own workspace in Barcelona – a white canvas that invites you to feel free, comfortable and connected – or the offices of clients that have to fit thousands of personalities and ideas inside one company philosophy and over various buildings.

Save this picture!
© Iris Humm
© Iris Humm

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
MESURA
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors Spain
Cite: "Gomis 34 Office / MESURA" [Gomis 34 / MESURA] 10 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/918695/gomis-34-office-mesura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream