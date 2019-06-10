Railway Museum Pablo Neruda / Chauriye Stäger Arquitectos

+ 29

Collaborating Architects Vincenzo Castello, Juan Pablo Farrú, Sergio Cortés, Felipe Astudillo, Carlos Hevia

Engineer - First Phase Luis Soler

Engineer - Upgrade Manuel López

Promoter Ministerio de Obras Públicas

Owner Municipalidad de Temuco

Construction Company Constructora Wörner S.A. More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Railway Museum Pablo Neruda is located on the Roundhouse of Temuco, built between 1929 and 1941 in two phases, to serve as repairing facilities for steam locomotives that run over the first half of the 20th Century in Chile. In the ’80s, the whole Railway system suffered a decay that drifts on the abandonment of the building.

Temuco Municipality rescued the building, still damaged because of the weather conditions and the constant earthquakes, and turned it into the Railway Museum. The Building and its locomotives were declared National Monument, and then a large period of repairing began. The 2010 earthquake nearly destructed the structure.

On that year, the government started a complete restoration Project under a Heritage program. The aim was to turn the building into a huge cultural center. The Roundhouse is a circular building, with a diameter of 100m and a turning table with a diameter of 27 mt. This allows accommodating 34 locomotives under the structure.

The challenge was to restore the old concrete structure and cover the central space for cultural and musical activities. The structure system consists of a metallic dome covered with two layers of PVC. This presents huge advantages in weight and natural lighting, and also acts as a thermal protector. The heritage rescue process includes a detailed damage analysis and repairing project, using carbon fiber and metal reinforcing.

Also adding 8 big concrete walls that protect the structure from future events. Original brick walls damaged by the earthquake were replaced with panels as the big front doors designated as access for visitors and machines. The rusted corten steel is used as a material that evokes the memories of the past and the oblivion of the Golden times of the Railway in Chile.