Open More Doors: TOPOTEK 1

For the inaugural edition, we knocked on Topotek 1’s door to discuss their unique take on landscape and architecture, and tour their headquarters. As an office whose projects are developed through “a critical and inquisitive understanding of given realities—contemporary, cultural and historical,” there should be no surprise that their workspace is located in the Berlin Mitte district, not only the city’s historical heart but also one of the only two boroughs that makes up both East and West Germany; today, a vibrant neighborhood packed with universities, media companies, and political and cultural institutions. In fact, Topotek 1’s offices lie within a carefully refurbished early twentieth-century structure—once the craftsman's association—and share the building with the Sophiensaele, a theater space that takes its name from the over 300-year-old street: Sophienstraße. It could be argued that workplaces often reflect the philosophy of a studio and the spirit of their projects: in Topotek 1’s case, we think they certainly do.