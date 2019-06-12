World
  Liva Riverside Book Bar Reconstruction of ECNU / Lacime Architects

Liva Riverside Book Bar Reconstruction of ECNU / Lacime Architects

  20:00 - 12 June, 2019
  Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Liva Riverside Book Bar Reconstruction of ECNU / Lacime Architects
Image © Qianxi Zhang
architecture. Image © Qianxi Zhang

Image © Qianxi Zhang

  • Architects

    Lacime Architects

  • Location

    Liva Riverside, East China Normal University, Shanghai, China

  • Category

    Renovation

  • Lead Architect

    Zhaoqing Song

  • Design Team

    Sheng Li, Zheyu Shi, Yingchao Li, Xing Qu

  • Area

    388.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Qianxi Zhang

  • Landscape Design

    Lacime Landscape

  • Interior Design

    mohen-design

  • Landscape Design Team

    Yi Zhang, Bengqiang Hong, Weifeng Xie, Xiaoyan Wang, Beili Wu, Jie Chen

  • Interior Design Team

    Muhuan Zhao, Yingjian Wang, Zhenni Duan

  • Client

    East China Normal University，CIFI

  • Client Team

    Yanhang Xiao, Junyi Lin, Junjie Li, Shiyu Sun
Image © Qianxi Zhang
architecture. Image © Qianxi Zhang

Site Location
The renovation project locates along the riverside, the core of teaching buildings area and the centerline of the campus. The warehouse for building materials was in idle or abandoned. The structure of the Chong’er Pavilion nearby is well maintained, but the space is not opened and less active. Besides, landscape resources are barely utilized, thus the whole place is not functioning.

Image © Qianxi Zhang
architecture. Image © Qianxi Zhang
Image © Qianxi Zhang
architecture. Image © Qianxi Zhang

Concept & Multiple Function Placement
During renovation, the surrounding space has been combined. With the existing architectural structure being kept, new functions such as reading, displaying, tea drinking and relaxing are created to satisfy different needs from students, teachers, civilians and other groups. Through conversion of the space from transition to staying, the banks along the Li’wa River have been greatly upgraded.

exploded analysis
exploded analysis

Bookbar Reconstruction
L2 is partially expanded and a glass house is added at the entrance, which enlarges the whole space. In terms of function planning, L1 broadens the river view when coffee, tea and snack are provided inside the open space. On the other side, partial mezzanine is added under the slope roof, creating a private space for thinking and reading.

Image © Qianxi Zhang
architecture. Image © Qianxi Zhang
Image © Qianxi Zhang
architecture. Image © Qianxi Zhang

Chonger Pavilion  Reconstruction
During the renovation of Chong’er Pavilion, the space is again broadened, by keeping the body as much as possible while demolishing the existing glass door and windows. Through fold-line treatment, the base is decorated and remade as a sculpture, symbolizing the boat of the glorious history of ECNU and an ever-illuminating water lantern floating on the river.

Image © Qianxi Zhang
architecture. Image © Qianxi Zhang
Image © Qianxi Zhang
architecture. Image © Qianxi Zhang

The Use of Architectural Language & Materials 
Extracting and transforming the features of existing slope roof of the teaching faculty maintain the unity of overall space and create specialty and continuity of the fond memory for the original space by texture, size and details of new materials.

Image © Qianxi Zhang
architecture. Image © Qianxi Zhang
Image © Qianxi Zhang
architecture. Image © Qianxi Zhang

The grey zone at the entrance transfers single space to a space of planes. The glass house proportionately shrinks the existing gable and connects the existing building with steel structure by a virtual space. Hollow-out bricks make the building and surrounding environment harmonious and fun.

Image © Qianxi Zhang
architecture. Image © Qianxi Zhang

Route Reachable & Space Continuity
For accessibility, the renovation concept is based on harmony of architecture and landscape. Through fold-line footpaths, the renovated study blends well with Chong’er Pavilion and cedar. Adding waterside platform, sun loungers and partial sunken square, the whole space is fully utilized. Right next to one side of the study, a public open space is added to break the dullness and create coziness. Fold-line paving is used in the walk path inside the building, making the space in consistency.

Image © Qianxi Zhang
architecture. Image © Qianxi Zhang

