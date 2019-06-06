World
  JY House / Studio Arthur Casas

JY House / Studio Arthur Casas

  • 06:00 - 6 June, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
JY House / Studio Arthur Casas
JY House / Studio Arthur Casas, © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

  • Design Team

    Beto Cabariti

  • Construction

    Alle Engenharia

  • Landscape Design

    Gil Fialho

  • Plot Area

    4993 m²
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. This vacation home in the interior of São Paulo was built for a family with two adult children. The project is divided into two main volumes, displaced from one another. The ground floor contains the entire social area, while the upper volume accommodates the more sheltered suites. The social area is fully integrated with the exterior, opening to the view of the golf course just ahead. In opposition, the side of the house facing the street is more closed, which guarantees privacy.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The upper floor has three suites. The master suite has an antechamber of its own, which residents can use as an office and intimate living room. The upper floor also has a gym and a games room, both with completely independent access. On the ground floor, in addition to the social area, there are two guest suites. A long piece of furniture, made of freijó wood, divides the dining room and kitchen, giving uses to both sides and creating an access corridor, which connects the entrance of the house to the end of the dining room.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The biggest challenge of the project was the execution of large swings and spans in a very slender structure. The solution was to use the spaces between floors to create inverted beams. The facade cladding of the house was executed in gray leaded aluminum, which allows little maintenance and differentiates the residence from the neighbors, as desired by the client. The monolithic flooring was also chosen for its beauty and practicality.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Facade 1
Facade 1
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The lighting project sought to be as pure and linear as possible, working mainly with indirect light, while landscaping sought to incorporate the existing vegetation of the condominium. The house also meets sustainable requirements. It has solar water heating, green roof, plastic wooden deck and cross air circulation, which reduces the need to use air conditioning, minimizing the impacts on the environment.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "JY House / Studio Arthur Casas" [Casa JY / Studio Arthur Casas] 06 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/918519/jy-house-studio-arthur-casas/> ISSN 0719-8884

