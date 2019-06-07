World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Australia
  5. Retallack Thompson
  6. 2018
  7. Challis Avenue Apartment / Retallack Thompson

Challis Avenue Apartment / Retallack Thompson

  • 19:00 - 7 June, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Challis Avenue Apartment / Retallack Thompson
Save this picture!
Challis Avenue Apartment / Retallack Thompson, © Kat Lu
© Kat Lu

© Kat Lu © Kat Lu © Kat Lu © Kat Lu + 14

Save this picture!
© Kat Lu
© Kat Lu

Text description provided by the architects. To what degree can the spaces of our homes feel individual and separated, yet foster interaction across them? How can the inhabitants perform rituals of dwelling in various parts of the home whilst maintaining a connection?

Save this picture!
© Kat Lu
© Kat Lu

The ‘Esquire’ inter-war Art Deco apartment building is imbued with humane proportions and details, yet suffered from being too compartmentalised for modern living. The client purchased the one bedroom apartment to act as their city “nest” - a small place in the city for them to hide out for a weekend or host family and friends when they came to town. A family of five, the apartment had to have an ability to expand and contract to accomodate 1 to 5 people at a time. Besides the bedroom, the living and dining nook can be converted into sleeping quarters which provide a degree of separation and privacy from one another. Fold down beds are concealed within the walls of the living space whilst the generous bench seating and retractable Eileen Grey Jean table to the dining nook allows for provision of a fifth sleeping area.

Save this picture!
© Kat Lu
© Kat Lu
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Kat Lu
© Kat Lu

It is during the day, with potentially 5 people occupying the apartment at any one time, that careful consideration of the functions of the apartment are most required. The intervention saw the removal of three walls to create a greater connection for inhabitants across living, dining and cooking areas. The apartment’s ground plane is opened up to give an increased sense of space, yet thresholds are maintained between them through the downturns of the ceiling and subtle changes in material and finishes. The design attempts to find a balance between the removal of barriers to the inhabitants interactions whilst still clearly defining zones of service, living and rest.

Save this picture!
© Kat Lu
© Kat Lu

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Retallack Thompson
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Australia
Cite: "Challis Avenue Apartment / Retallack Thompson" 07 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/918503/challis-avenue-apartment-retallack-thompson/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream