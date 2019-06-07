Challis Avenue Apartment / Retallack Thompson

+ 14

Architects Retallack Thompson

Location Challis Ave, Potts Point NSW 2011, Australia

Category Apartments

Lead Architects Jemima Retallack, Mitchell Thompson

Area 50.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Kat Lu

Collaborators Culbert Constructions More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. To what degree can the spaces of our homes feel individual and separated, yet foster interaction across them? How can the inhabitants perform rituals of dwelling in various parts of the home whilst maintaining a connection?

The ‘Esquire’ inter-war Art Deco apartment building is imbued with humane proportions and details, yet suffered from being too compartmentalised for modern living. The client purchased the one bedroom apartment to act as their city “nest” - a small place in the city for them to hide out for a weekend or host family and friends when they came to town. A family of five, the apartment had to have an ability to expand and contract to accomodate 1 to 5 people at a time. Besides the bedroom, the living and dining nook can be converted into sleeping quarters which provide a degree of separation and privacy from one another. Fold down beds are concealed within the walls of the living space whilst the generous bench seating and retractable Eileen Grey Jean table to the dining nook allows for provision of a fifth sleeping area.

It is during the day, with potentially 5 people occupying the apartment at any one time, that careful consideration of the functions of the apartment are most required. The intervention saw the removal of three walls to create a greater connection for inhabitants across living, dining and cooking areas. The apartment’s ground plane is opened up to give an increased sense of space, yet thresholds are maintained between them through the downturns of the ceiling and subtle changes in material and finishes. The design attempts to find a balance between the removal of barriers to the inhabitants interactions whilst still clearly defining zones of service, living and rest.