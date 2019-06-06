World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. taller paralelo
  6. 2019
  7. Mulato House / taller paralelo

Mulato House / taller paralelo

  • 03:00 - 6 June, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
  • Translated by Emma Johansson
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Mulato House / taller paralelo
Save this picture!
Mulato House / taller paralelo, © Zaickz Studio
© Zaickz Studio

© Zaickz Studio © Zaickz Studio © Zaickz Studio © Zaickz Studio + 20

  • Design Team

    Paola Azocar, Nadia Martínez, Addai Ramírez, Damián Villeda, Jessica Cano, Ricardo García, Yesica Martínez

  • Construction

    ¡Échale! a tu casa, PienZa Sostenible

  • Lighting

    ILWT (Miguel Ángel Vega)

  • Structure

    Cafel

  • Drainage Engineering

    taller paralelo

  • Furnishing

    Nomah
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Zaickz Studio
© Zaickz Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Oculian de Arteaga, State of Mexico, Casa Mulato is initiated by the invitation of Reconsturir MX, Pienza Sostenible, Échale! a tu casa and Love Army México to support the design of a house for the family Mulato; who were affected by the 19S earthquakes.

Save this picture!
© Zaickz Studio
© Zaickz Studio
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Zaickz Studio
© Zaickz Studio

Starting with an on-site interview with Teresa and Marco Antonio Mulato, the needs of an architectural program based on the resources destined to each of the houses by the aforementioned organizations were established.

Save this picture!
© Zaickz Studio
© Zaickz Studio
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Zaickz Studio
© Zaickz Studio

The program resulted in a space of 42 m2 that includes an individual bedroom with storage for each of their three children and a master bedroom with storage for Mr and Mrs Mulato plus a shared bathroom, a kitchen and a dining room. The exterior was used for a washing area and a stove that is connected to the interior.

Save this picture!
© Zaickz Studio
© Zaickz Studio

All the spaces were designed based on the orientation, the views, the natural ventilation of the spaces and the adoblock module.

Save this picture!
© Zaickz Studio
© Zaickz Studio

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
taller paralelo
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "Mulato House / taller paralelo" [Casa Mulato / taller paralelo] 06 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Johansson, Emma) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/918396/mulato-house-taller-paralelo/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream