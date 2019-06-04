World
  3. ARCHSLON Creates Black Villa in the Forests Outside Moscow

ARCHSLON Creates Black Villa in the Forests Outside Moscow

ARCHSLON Creates Black Villa in the Forests Outside Moscow
Courtesy of ARCHSLON
Courtesy of ARCHSLON

Architecture firm ARCHSLON has designed a black residence for the forests outside Moscow. Taking inspiration from Russia's landscape, the house was made to integrate the building into the picturesque natural context with minimal impact to the forest. Aiming to preserve as many trees as possible and create a modern dwelling, the home was made to add depth to the surrounding forest.

Courtesy of ARCHSLON
Courtesy of ARCHSLON
Courtesy of ARCHSLON
Courtesy of ARCHSLON

As the team states, the house represents a minimalist rectangular volume consisting of two blocks. The two parts of the home are united by a common terrace and a roof. A feeling of lightness is created by several methods: the organization of a bypass gallery made with thin columns, a through-passage across the house, and panoramic windows. The unit and residence was made to be simple and concise.

Courtesy of ARCHSLON
Courtesy of ARCHSLON

The main living area and additional spaces together form a longitudinal gallery. On one end is the master bedroom with a spacious study, and on the other is the open kitchen with a living room. The project also includes a green outdoor courtyard, located inside the residential block. For the master bedroom, the space features a glazed perimeter. In turn, windows along the kitchen and living room contribute to integrating the surrounding nature into the architecture of the house.

News via ARCHSLON

About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

Cite: Eric Baldwin. "ARCHSLON Creates Black Villa in the Forests Outside Moscow" 04 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/918239/archslon-creates-black-villa-in-the-forests-outside-moscow/> ISSN 0719-8884

