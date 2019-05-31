Bridge House / BIO-architects

+ 23

Architects BIO-architects

Location Zaokskiy, Russia

Category Houses

Lead Architects Ivan Ovchinnikov, Lev Anisimov

Area 150.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Art Lasovsky

Manufacturers Loading...

Design Team Polina Odintsova

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Out of comfort zone. You always need to go beyond your limits in order to be successful in business, art or any other field. We are going to the mountains, swimming in the oceans, falling in love, discovering new places in order to feel something new.

This project has become a challenge for us and an unexpectable decision for a client. The idea of the second house on site was transformed into a game of the wooden structure between two banches.

The internal space that was formed by the structure has become the wide open place for creative work. All the load carrying structure is made of wood. There is a living room with the kitchen, two sleeping rooms with the bathrooms and sleeping spaces on the second floor of the living room.