Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Cake and Breakfast Cafe / Hotels Only

  • 05:00 - 2 June, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Cake and Breakfast Cafe / Hotels Only
Cake and Breakfast Cafe / Hotels Only
© Dmitrii Tsyrenshchikov

© Dmitrii Tsyrenshchikov

© Dmitrii Tsyrenshchikov
© Dmitrii Tsyrenshchikov

Text description provided by the architects. Cake and Breakfast is a breakfast cafe, located in the 19th-century building in the very center of St. Petersburg. Preserving the interior contrast was the main wish of the customers, so we combined cute details, pink color, and brutality of concrete. There is a bar counter for takeaway orders on the 1st floor and two rooms for a pleasant breakfast on the 2nd floor.

© Dmitrii Tsyrenshchikov
© Dmitrii Tsyrenshchikov
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Dmitrii Tsyrenshchikov
© Dmitrii Tsyrenshchikov

We used concise surfaces: concrete, terrazzo, plaster, slatted texture. Details and furniture were made in local workshops: concrete hemispheres, triangular countertops using brass, mirrors with a white backing in the form of a bowl.

© Dmitrii Tsyrenshchikov
© Dmitrii Tsyrenshchikov
Axonometric View
Axonometric View
© Dmitrii Tsyrenshchikov
© Dmitrii Tsyrenshchikov

Arched metal structures zone the hall space on the second floor. They are combined with arched windows. There are custom made swivel sconces in the window slopes.​ Pink CezzleTile, cement tile, with terrazzo inserts are used in the bathroom.

© Dmitrii Tsyrenshchikov
© Dmitrii Tsyrenshchikov

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Product:

Concrete

See more:

