Muxin Office / Muxin Studio

Save this picture! rest area surrounded by garden. Image © Daqi Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. The new office of Muxin Studio aims to create a pure office with garden space. They weave 6 different levels of gardens in a 120 square meter office space, giving each space user an ecological garden. By inserting a number of horizontal and vertical gardens to divide such an area, these gardens become the natural boundaries of each area, allowing the areas in the small space to penetrate each other and ensure the necessary privacy, while also greatly enriching the space experience.

Save this picture! Interesting vertical streamline. Image © Daqi Zhang

The design pays more attention to the relationship between people, nature and space, and it’s an atmosphere, not the physical sense of space itself. Designers strive to reflect what people experience in space, and dialogue with nature. We blur the boundaries of interior and exterior, and integrate the interior with landscape. "Eco-Garden Office Concept" is an exploration of the humanized office model, which is the mixing of office, nature and life scenes.

Save this picture! Independent office area at the end of the garden. Image © Daqi Zhang

White can be interpreted as empty in a sense, as Richard Meyer said: "White is a symbol of purity, transparency and perfection."

The design has no any kind of material or color interference, and the use of pure white space strengthens the relationship and atmosphere of the space, while making the indoor plants lush and tranquil. The designer tries to create a variety of garden spaces in the space. The continuous plane layout is in a closed, semi-transparent, transparent space.

A large area of transparent, semi-transparent partitions intertwine with the garden to create a more soft space boundary. The open tea area and conference area are surrounded by gardens to form a small island in the park. Foldable glass partitions provide the privacy and the flexibility for the meeting room. Hidden at the end of the garden is a relatively private and independent office, in addition to some relatively small and versatile rooms can also be used as model room, while providing employees with a quiet work environment to focus on jobs.

Save this picture! Reading space . Image © Daqi Zhang

The staircase leading to the second floor is light and powerful. The second-floor office area is connected to the “patio” on the first floor. Through this part of the gray space, the plants growing in the original old space are penetrated up and down, and the air is freely circulated in the gap, blurs the indoor and outdoor, the landscape at the space gap becomes the “external sense” of the original space.

Working Space

The white space is conducive to the focus of the work, and the second floor office provides a wide, integrated workbench for the designers. Customized shared desktops make it easy to move from single-person work to teamwork. The various lines are hidden inside the table. The working storage unit is distributed along the side walls of the office, enough to accommodate the items of everyone. A tall plant grows through the tiny atrium to the second floor, allowing one or two floors to have more communication in the vertical direction, while also dividing the large work area on the second floor into two units.

Save this picture! Display area hidden in the garden. Image © Daqi Zhang

The rich and varied plant species constitute different levels of gardens, so that every corner can be filled with green. Natural and transparent are the theme that the whole space follows. Users can escape the reality of urban smog, just like being in a quiet natural garden, relaxing the body and mind in the intense work, and improving work efficiency.

Save this picture! Reading space . Image © Daqi Zhang

The low garden at the entrance serves as a buffer for indoor and outdoor, and is also a mutual display area. The studio's model is interspersed with it, and the scale of the garden has changed dramatically, making the garden level more interesting.