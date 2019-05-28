World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. Rudolphy + Bizama Arquitectos
  6. 2018
  7. BEG House / Rudolphy + Bizama Arquitectos

BEG House / Rudolphy + Bizama Arquitectos

  • 06:00 - 28 May, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
  • Translated by Emma Johansson
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
BEG House / Rudolphy + Bizama Arquitectos
Save this picture!
© Marcos Matus
© Marcos Matus

© Marcos Matus © Marcos Matus © Marcos Matus © Marcos Matus + 34

Save this picture!
© Marcos Matus
© Marcos Matus

Text description provided by the architects. The 'BEG' house is located on the shores of Lake Riñihue, Los Ríos Region, Chile. The general starting point of this house arises from the spatial, lighting and climatic conditions of the location. The imposing presence of nature defines the views, which are prioritized in all the main spaces, which open to the south towards the lake and the Andes Mountains.

Save this picture!
© Marcos Matus
© Marcos Matus
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Marcos Matus
© Marcos Matus

The necessary sunlight is obtained by the means of two skylights that face north to allow sunlight to enter the circulation areas. In addition, a series of interior courtyards provide light and ventilation to the service and circulation areas, containing a part of nature within the house. These courtyards allow the rain to be an active part of the interior spatial experience.

Save this picture!
© Marcos Matus
© Marcos Matus
Save this picture!
© Marcos Matus
© Marcos Matus

The exterior material of the house is a pre-painted metal sheet, which protects the interior from the abundant rain of this area of the country and gives a sense of unity to the walls and the roof, forming a volume that expresses its quality as a cover and enhances the views of the lake as the main argument of the project.

Save this picture!
© Marcos Matus
© Marcos Matus
Save this picture!
© Marcos Matus
© Marcos Matus

Under this sole cover, the interior spaces of the house are configured, taking advantage of the different available heights that the slope of the roof generates throughout its length. The house is structured in wood, which is also used as a single interior lining. Its nearly white tone contrasts with the exterior landscape while framing it.

Save this picture!
© Marcos Matus
© Marcos Matus

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Rudolphy + Bizama Arquitectos
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Chile
Cite: "BEG House / Rudolphy + Bizama Arquitectos" [Casa BEG / Rudolphy + Bizama Arquitectos] 28 May 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Johansson, Emma) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/917857/beg-house-rudolphy-plus-bizama-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream