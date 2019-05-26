Park-Yilan Ju / The Design Institute of Landscape and Architecture China Academy of Art

+ 31

Site impression

In Hangzhou Senbo Resort, there is a valley covered with tea gardens. Going up along the slope of the valley to the endunder a few tall pines, the visitor willvaguely see the city in the distance as he looks out through the valley, and instantly come up with an idea of climbing upmountain.Tea gardens, pines and the valley highlands endow the site with some unique characteristics.

Response to site-“from heaven to earth”

The tea garden is rooted in the earth, pinesstand soaring in the blue sky and the building is situated between the two, making it the background of tea garden and a partner with pines.This architecture is eventually designed as a two-story vacation building.

Save this picture! snow on the roof. Image © Zheng Shi

The first floor highlights itsassociation with the tea garden in thateach room isequipped with gardens separated by inclined walls. The far end of wall goes deep into the earth and merges with tea garden. The second floor emphasizes beinga company of pines to overlook the tea garden and paradise.

Due to its large size, there are designed 6 rooms on each floor and a total of 12 rooms. Besides, on the second floor, there are the public activity hall and outdoor terrace as a shared space.Out of the idea ofstanding high and looking far in a distance from the very beginning, I climb up two floors along the public living room to make a watchtower in hope of making it the commanding height of the entire valley to overlook the whole theme park.

Located in a relatively quiet place and with a couple of functional attributes, it is extremely suitable for corporate team buildings and student get-togethers, etc.

Save this picture! stairs and light well. Image © Zheng Shi

Presentation in Contrast

The architectural style presents a contrasting state: the first floor adopts conventional cements and limes mixed with some straws, making it plain and heavy as the background of tea garden; in contrast with the first floor, the second is decorated with woodcontrasts, floating in the air.

Save this picture! guest room interior. Image © Zheng Shi

The slightly random top of the four slopes of varied heights that forma changing skyline echoes in harmony with the row of pines in the rear. The big tree in middle of the site seems to grow out of the building, which is again consistent with the site's characteristics: protect the ecology, get rooted tea gardens and ablaze with pines.

Review overture

The design starts from the perception and analysis of the site. The commanding height of skyline makes the parkalmost visible upon entering, giving people a kind of guidance and yearning. Going through the tea garden, along the continuous and changeable steps and stairs, and with light and shadow brought by the skylight at the top makes people feel a sort of expectationinstead ofdullstairs climbing.

While reaching the protruding viewing platform, the visitorfilled with pride and enthusiasmwill unconsciously exclaim “I will certainly climb to the peak of Mount Tai to overlook the expansive vista of dwarfedhills.”The building ultimately expresses the unique feeling brought by being immersed in the site as an interesting highlight in the entire environment.