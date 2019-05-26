World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. China
  5. The Design Institute of Landscape and Architecture China Academy of Art
  6. 2019
  7. Park-Yilan Ju / The Design Institute of Landscape and Architecture China Academy of Art

Park-Yilan Ju / The Design Institute of Landscape and Architecture China Academy of Art

  • 23:00 - 26 May, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Park-Yilan Ju / The Design Institute of Landscape and Architecture China Academy of Art
Save this picture!
half birdview. Image © Zheng Shi
half birdview. Image © Zheng Shi

birdveiw. Image © Zheng Shi main entrance. Image © Zheng Shi guest room interior. Image © Zheng Shi meeting room. Image © Zheng Shi + 31

Save this picture!
facade. Image © Zheng Shi
facade. Image © Zheng Shi

Site impression
In Hangzhou Senbo Resort, there is a valley covered with tea gardens. Going up along the slope of the valley to the endunder a few tall pines, the visitor willvaguely see the city in the distance as he looks out through the valley, and instantly come up with an idea of climbing upmountain.Tea gardens, pines and the valley highlands endow the site with some unique characteristics.

Save this picture!
birdveiw. Image © Zheng Shi
birdveiw. Image © Zheng Shi

Response to site-“from heaven to earth”
The tea garden is rooted in the earth, pinesstand soaring in the blue sky and the building is situated between the two, making it the background of tea garden and a partner with pines.This architecture is eventually designed as a two-story vacation building.  

Save this picture!
snow on the roof. Image © Zheng Shi
snow on the roof. Image © Zheng Shi
Save this picture!
snow on the roof. Image © Zheng Shi
snow on the roof. Image © Zheng Shi

The first floor highlights itsassociation with the tea garden in thateach room isequipped with gardens separated by inclined walls. The far end of wall goes deep into the earth and merges with tea garden. The second floor emphasizes beinga company of pines to overlook the tea garden and paradise.

Save this picture!
perspective section
perspective section

Due to its large size, there are designed 6 rooms on each floor and a total of 12 rooms. Besides, on the second floor, there are the public activity hall and outdoor terrace as a shared space.Out of the idea ofstanding high and looking far in a distance from the very beginning, I climb up two floors along the public living room to make a watchtower in hope of making it the commanding height of the entire valley to overlook the whole theme park.

Save this picture!
tea garden. Image © Zheng Shi
tea garden. Image © Zheng Shi
Save this picture!
main entrance. Image © Zheng Shi
main entrance. Image © Zheng Shi

Located in a relatively quiet place and with a couple of functional attributes, it is extremely suitable for corporate team buildings and student get-togethers, etc.

Save this picture!
stairs and light well. Image © Zheng Shi
stairs and light well. Image © Zheng Shi
Save this picture!
stairs. Image © Zheng Shi
stairs. Image © Zheng Shi

Presentation in Contrast
The architectural style presents a contrasting state: the first floor adopts conventional cements and limes mixed with some straws, making it plain and heavy as the background of tea garden; in contrast with the first floor, the second is decorated with woodcontrasts, floating in the air.

Save this picture!
meeting room. Image © Zheng Shi
meeting room. Image © Zheng Shi
Save this picture!
guest room interior. Image © Zheng Shi
guest room interior. Image © Zheng Shi

The slightly random top of the four slopes of varied heights that forma changing skyline echoes in harmony with the row of pines in the rear. The big tree in middle of the site seems to grow out of the building, which is again consistent with the site's characteristics: protect the ecology, get rooted tea gardens and ablaze with pines.

Save this picture!
meeting room. Image © Zheng Shi
meeting room. Image © Zheng Shi

Review overture
The design starts from the perception and analysis of the site. The commanding height of skyline makes the parkalmost visible upon entering, giving people a kind of guidance and yearning. Going through the tea garden, along the continuous and changeable steps and stairs, and with light and shadow brought by the skylight at the top makes people feel a sort of expectationinstead ofdullstairs climbing.

Save this picture!
1F corridor. Image © Zheng Shi
1F corridor. Image © Zheng Shi

While reaching the protruding viewing platform, the visitorfilled with pride and enthusiasmwill unconsciously exclaim “I will certainly climb to the peak of Mount Tai to overlook the expansive vista of dwarfedhills.”The building ultimately expresses the unique feeling brought by being immersed in the site as an interesting highlight in the entire environment.

Save this picture!
balcony night view. Image © Zheng Shi
balcony night view. Image © Zheng Shi

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
The Design Institute of Landscape and Architecture China Academy of Art
Office

Products:

Wood Glass

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Landscape Architecture China
Cite: "Park-Yilan Ju / The Design Institute of Landscape and Architecture China Academy of Art" 26 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/917704/park-yilan-ju-the-design-institute-of-landscape-and-architecture-china-academy-of-art/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

half birdview. Image © Zheng Shi

一览居，山谷中的守望 / 中国美术学院风景建筑设计研究总院

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream