Pastrami Bar / Crosby Studios

-
Architects
-
LocationMilyutinskiy Pereulok, 3, Moscow, Russia
-
Category
-
Lead ArchitectsHarry Nuriev, Olga Demchenko
-
Design TeamHarry Nuriev
-
Area72.0 m2
-
Project Year2018
-
Photographs
Text description provided by the architects. The Rare Pastrami Bar, serves one main dish on the menu - pastrami. So its basically a meat restaurant. The clients wanted a bold new design, which has not yet been in Moscow.
As there was also a restaurant there before, the space had already been divided by a bearing wall into two halls. We used this layout: one area was destined to seatings, and the second was for the kitchen.
In addition to the seating, we placed a bar and toilets in the common room, in a cylindrical volumes making them look like sculptures and work visually into a common space.
The chosen materials were terrazzo for the floors, the walls were cleaned up to existing plaster and were a little bit aged. We used pink metal panels and tin decking, covered with pink lacquer. Lighting and furniture was also designed specially for this project by Crosby Studios.