World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cabins & Lodges
  4. Portugal
  5. Studio 3A
  6. 2019
  7. 2 Cabins in Comporta / Studio 3A

2 Cabins in Comporta / Studio 3A

  • 06:00 - 27 May, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
2 Cabins in Comporta / Studio 3A
Save this picture!
2 Cabins in Comporta / Studio 3A, © Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

© Nelson Garrido © Nelson Garrido © Nelson Garrido © Nelson Garrido + 47

Save this picture!
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

“I want this place to be my retreat, give me a bed and a bathtub and I’m happy”. This is the brief we had from our client from the project cabanas in Comporta, a small private residential project. The initial project was just that, a 12 sqm bedroom hut with a bathtub, the “intimate module” as we like to call it. Gradually, as the conversations with the client started to develop, a new hut appeared on the project. The “social module”. Then another hut for safekeeping the clients’ car collection. The “service module”. With this organicity more huts started blossoming and at this point - why not a pool too?

Save this picture!
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

As local connoisseurs, we based our construction method on the traditional fishermen huts/cabanas as an inspiration for our project. These huts have been built in this area for years and are very functional and quick to build which was another important point of our brief. With this construction type, we had a couple of challenges to face which was the hot-summer Mediterranean climate and the mosquitos which are well known to bug you in the area. We implemented various sustainable strategies to reduce the heat sensation such as the calculated overhangs in front of the main windows, low emissivity window panes and a tensioned solar shading system in between the cabana modules.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

Solar orientation was a key factor in the placement of the cabanas as well as the direction of the wind flow. The cabana flooring is dark cement in order to take advantage of its thermal mass properties and a double-blind system (interior and exterior) to control heat gain during summer/winter and doubling up as a mosquito net since the external blind literally zips down when needed ensuring the mosquitos stay out. We collaborated with Mima Housing which is a prefabricated expert studio which helped us with the process of the project.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido
Save this picture!
Elevations and Sections
Elevations and Sections
Save this picture!
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

We used prefabrication building methods such as OSB sandwich panels and prefabricated wooden joints all inserted in our bespoke cabana project. When extreme temperatures arise we have photo-voltaic panels and heat pumps to be used as an alternative energy source to heat or cool the cabanas. Our facade finish is charred douglas wood as a sustainable feature as well. The Japanese technique shou sugi ban was a no brainer - no toxins or chemicals involved, maintenance free and showing the beauty of the veins of the wood itself. The black cabanas sit perfectly amidst the wild pine trees inviting you to come in and share your thoughts.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Studio 3A
Office
Mima Housing
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Lodging Cabins & Lodges Portugal
Cite: "2 Cabins in Comporta / Studio 3A" [Cabanas em Comporta / Studio 3A + Mima Housing] 27 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/917623/2-cabins-in-comporta-studio-3a/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream