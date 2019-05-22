World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United Kingdom
  5. John Pardey Architects
  6. 2015
  7. Owers House / John Pardey Architects

Owers House / John Pardey Architects

  • 03:00 - 22 May, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Owers House / John Pardey Architects
Save this picture!
Owers House / John Pardey Architects, © James Morris
© James Morris

© James Morris © James Morris © James Morris © James Morris + 27

Save this picture!
© James Morris
© James Morris

Text description provided by the architects. Sitting on the banks of the Falmouth estuary, the site faces west with views south towards the sea. Immediately below the site lies the Grade II listed house ‘Creek Vean’ designed by Norman Foster and Richard Rogers, then practicing as ‘Team 4’ that was built in 1966 and is perhaps the finest house built in the 1960s in England. The presence of such an important modernist house immediately­ below the site sets a very high standard indeed.

Save this picture!
© James Morris
© James Morris
Save this picture!
Elevations and Plan
Elevations and Plan
Save this picture!
© James Morris
© James Morris

The plan of Creek Vean is split into two wings by a grass-covered staircase and opens to the views through splayed rooms – our design takes a cue from this is also splitting the house into two distinct elements – a bedroom/study wing that sits along the contours, and a living wing that runs against the slope. A bridge provides access into the glazed hallway between these two forms.

Save this picture!
© James Morris
© James Morris

From the lane, the house appears as slightly mysterious ‘blank’ walls, with a bridge inviting entrance into a glazed atrium (a solid front door prevents the immediate view until opened). The walls are clad in a dark, almost black, timber cladding, heightening the sense of mystery and evoking traditional tarred Cornish fishermen’s buildings. To the southern side, a two-story-high wing contains bedrooms and study spaces, lit from a high-level clerestory to the north.

Save this picture!
© James Morris
© James Morris

Bedrooms are fully glazed and set back beneath an over-sailing roof offering solar shading, while balconies shade the lower floor rooms. From the west, the upper timber level sits atop a chalky brick base to appear to ‘float’. To the northern side, a flat-roofed living room incorporating kitchen, dining and utility spaces project out into the site in a dramatic cantilever above the dropping site - so that the living room gains fabulous views out across the estuary. The deep roof overhangs also prevent any glare when viewed from the estuary or from across the Creek.

Save this picture!
© James Morris
© James Morris
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© James Morris
© James Morris

This cantilevered living space would make not just an extraordinary place to live among the treetops, but a dramatic architecture to complement Creek Vean. A chimney – the epitome of home and Englishness – impales the living wing and creates a bbq space on the sheltered terrace below. The house has solar panels set flat on the living wing roof and the pitched roof over the bedrooms is designed to receive photovoltaic panels.

Save this picture!
© James Morris
© James Morris

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
John Pardey Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United Kingdom
Cite: "Owers House / John Pardey Architects" 22 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/917564/owers-house-john-pardey-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream