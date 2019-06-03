Omakase Restaurant / Shanghai Hip-pop Design Team

Save this picture! First floor public area - private room. Image © Boris Shiu

+ 18

Interiors Designers Shanghai Hip-pop Design Team

Location No.22, 320 Nong, Tianping Road, Xuhui District, Shanghai, China

Category Interior Design

Lead Architects Tianwen Sun, Xindi Cao, Dong Liu

Design Team Dejie Zhang

Light Deisgn Tianwen Sun, Xindi Cao, Dong Liu

Area 140.0 m2

Project Year 2019

Photographs Boris Shiu

Manufacturers Loading...

Save this picture! First floor public area - sushi table angle. Image © Boris Shiu

Text description provided by the architects. Whether a kaiseki cuisine is attractive is just determined at the moment when one entering the door.

Save this picture! First floor public area - sushi table angle. Image © Boris Shiu

Inspired by the love story of Sakura rain, the design of Omakase erased the sadness of story without a trace. It broke some preconceived traditional ideas and challenged the widely accepted standard of behavior. Started with the design concept of Sakura and dew, the Sakura petals and dewdrops are combined in the glass partition in a creative way, achieving a virtual-real synthesis and crystal-clear decorative effects.

Save this picture! First floor public area. Image © Boris Shiu

Save this picture! First floor private room. Image © Boris Shiu

At the same time, the boundless pink Sakura is in contrast with the golden Tatami room, as if one entered a Sakura labyrinth. With the dynamic lighting, the blooming Sakura and exquisitely carved dewdrops make a feast of Sakura. Such a poetic environment seized the heart of a maiden.

Save this picture! First floor public area - staircase. Image © Boris Shiu

The entire space is just like a freehand brushwork painting, in which every diner becomes a part of the scenery. While enjoying the food, who will not be pleasant and contented in the beauty?

Save this picture! Second floor corridor. Image © Boris Shiu

There’s sunset which never falls, and there’s Sakura rain which never ends. The pink Sakura rain all over the sky is the most beautiful and romantic word. Come here together with your beloved one, and love in the fascinating Sakura rain.

Save this picture! Second floor sushi bar. Image © Boris Shiu

Life is more than just living, there are still romantic times and pink dreams.