World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. China
  5. Shanghai Hip-pop Design Team
  6. 2019
  7. Omakase Restaurant / Shanghai Hip-pop Design Team

Omakase Restaurant / Shanghai Hip-pop Design Team

  • 23:00 - 3 June, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Omakase Restaurant / Shanghai Hip-pop Design Team
Save this picture!
First floor public area - private room. Image © Boris Shiu
First floor public area - private room. Image © Boris Shiu

First floor private room. Image © Boris Shiu First floor public area - sushi table angle. Image © Boris Shiu Second floor corridor. Image © Boris Shiu First floor public area - staircase. Image © Boris Shiu + 18

  • Interiors Designers

    Shanghai Hip-pop Design Team

  • Location

    No.22, 320 Nong, Tianping Road, Xuhui District, Shanghai, China

  • Category

    Interior Design

  • Lead Architects

    Tianwen Sun, Xindi Cao, Dong Liu

  • Design Team

    Dejie Zhang

  • Light Deisgn

    Tianwen Sun, Xindi Cao, Dong Liu

  • Area

    140.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Boris Shiu
Save this picture!
Omakase Restaurant / Shanghai Hip-pop Design Team, First floor public area - sushi table angle. Image © Boris Shiu
First floor public area - sushi table angle. Image © Boris Shiu

Text description provided by the architects. Whether a kaiseki cuisine is attractive is just determined at the moment when one entering the door.

Save this picture!
First floor public area - sushi table angle. Image © Boris Shiu
First floor public area - sushi table angle. Image © Boris Shiu

Inspired by the love story of Sakura rain, the design of Omakase erased the sadness of story without a trace. It broke some preconceived traditional ideas and challenged the widely accepted standard of behavior. Started with the design concept of Sakura and dew, the Sakura petals and dewdrops are combined in the glass partition in a creative way, achieving a virtual-real synthesis and crystal-clear decorative effects.

Save this picture!
First floor public area. Image © Boris Shiu
First floor public area. Image © Boris Shiu
Save this picture!
First floor private room. Image © Boris Shiu
First floor private room. Image © Boris Shiu

At the same time, the boundless pink Sakura is in contrast with the golden Tatami room, as if one entered a Sakura labyrinth. With the dynamic lighting, the blooming Sakura and exquisitely carved dewdrops make a feast of Sakura. Such a poetic environment seized the heart of a maiden.

Save this picture!
First floor public area - staircase. Image © Boris Shiu
First floor public area - staircase. Image © Boris Shiu

The entire space is just like a freehand brushwork painting, in which every diner becomes a part of the scenery. While enjoying the food, who will not be pleasant and contented in the beauty?

Save this picture!
Second floor corridor. Image © Boris Shiu
Second floor corridor. Image © Boris Shiu

There’s sunset which never falls, and there’s Sakura rain which never ends. The pink Sakura rain all over the sky is the most beautiful and romantic word. Come here together with your beloved one, and love in the fascinating Sakura rain.

Save this picture!
Second floor sushi bar. Image © Boris Shiu
Second floor sushi bar. Image © Boris Shiu

Life is more than just living, there are still romantic times and pink dreams.

Save this picture!
Second floor sushi bar. Image © Boris Shiu
Second floor sushi bar. Image © Boris Shiu

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Shanghai Hip-pop Design Team
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Interior Design China
Cite: "Omakase Restaurant / Shanghai Hip-pop Design Team" 03 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/917482/omakase-shanghai-hip-pop-design-team/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

First floor public area - sushi table angle. Image © Boris Shiu

樱久让日料店 Omakase / 上海黑泡泡建筑设计

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream