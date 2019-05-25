World
  AKQA Venice Office / zaa zanonarchitettiassociati

AKQA Venice Office / zaa zanonarchitettiassociati

  02:00 - 25 May, 2019
  Curated by Martita Vial
AKQA Venice Office / zaa zanonarchitettiassociati
© Marco Zanta
© Marco Zanta

    RS Engineering

      Fiel Fornasier Impianti

    Contractor

      Setten Genesio

    Land Area

      27.340 m2
    © Marco Zanta
    Text description provided by the architects. The AKQA offices venue, located in a plot once occupied by a livestock building, is an elongated one-level pavilion with an open plan, ending on the north side with a large conference hall, nestling on the ground and open to the countryside view. 

    © Marco Zanta
    The east and west façades are scanned with concrete walls and full-height glass partitions, while the north and south fronts are fully glazed; the construction system adopted has made it possible to achieve a reinforced fair-face concrete wall complete with an high thermal insulating panel in a single cast.

    © Marco Zanta
    © Marco Zanta
    Plan
    Plan
    © Marco Zanta
    © Marco Zanta

    Interior spaces are characterized by light partitions and custom-made modules that allow flexible and differentiated workstations: a new way of working also requires a new spatial concept, the office changes, it is no longer based on fixed and individual workstations but becomes dynamic, characterized by differentiated locations and meeting spaces in terms of size, group and purpose. Architecture must be a flexible container for new working ways and contemporary technologies.

    © Marco Zanta
    Project location

    "AKQA Venice Office / zaa zanonarchitettiassociati" 25 May 2019. ArchDaily.

